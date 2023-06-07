MasMedi: Redefining Healthcare Solutions with Transparency, Accessibility and Customer-First Approach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7: MasMedi, a one-of-its-kind tech-driven healthcare aggregator app and marketplace for Diagnostic Labs and Ambulance services is transforming the healthcare space by providing freedom of lab selection and affordable solutions to its customers.

Using cutting-edge technology, MasMedi is placing the power in the hands of its customers by proving options to choose from nearby local and hyperlocal Diagnostic Labs (Pathology & Radiology) and Ambulance services, enabling them to make informed decisions without hassles and any hidden charges. Additionally, it is also empowering local labs and service providers through its policy of complete transparency and unbiased diagnostic needs.

With a vast network of over 450 accredited labs across Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai, including prestigious accreditations such as NABL and CAP, MasMedi ensures that customers have access to trusted and reliable diagnostic services. Using its user-friendly interface, the application enables users to conveniently search for tests, locate nearby labs, hassle-free Instant bookings and add prescriptions. Users can also avail of benefits such as complimentary doctor consultations and second opinions. Another unique feature of this unique platform is the option to compare labs for any given test with complete transparency on parameters like rating, distance, rates and reviews. Users can also get their test reports on the platform itself.

“We realized that accessibility of basic health checkup solutions is a challenge. We created this tech-enabled platform to bridge this gap and make health checkups affordable and also accessible. The tech-powered platform empowers users to choose from the vast number of best diagnostics labs close to them in the most transparent manner, helping both users and service providers. Our platform has already helped thousands of users, and we believe it has the potential to revolutionize the healthcare industry by enabling comprehensive services without crazy pricing, which is in sync with our customer-first strategy and commitment,” said Rajib Banerjee, Founder & CEO of MasMedi.

MasMedi’s Unmatched features, Unbiased advice and excellent services have garnered immense praise from its ever-growing customer base. It has catered to more than 6,000 satisfied customers to date. In addition to the best pricing, the platform’s tie-ups with a vast network of accredited labs across Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai also ensure the best discounts and package deals for customers, making it a trusted name in the healthcare space.

For more information, kindly visit the website https://www.masmedi.com/ or download the MasMedi app from Google or Apple app store.

