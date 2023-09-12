Masti Zone's New Outlet at Shalimar Gateway Mall Pumps Adrenalin Rush to Lucknow Arcades Collection

PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12: Masti Zone extends its footprint in the city of Lucknow, enhancing its presence in the heart of Uttar Pradesh with a new outlet at the Shalimar Gateway Mall. Encompassing a sprawling area of more than 10,000 sq ft with an additional similar area under fit-out, this masterpiece – curated from a captivating fusion of cutting-edge technology and classic games – offers a premium space for amusement, ensuring a whirlwind of joy for visitors of all ages.

This brand-new outlet located in Alambagh is all set to deliver an unforgettable experience of entertainment and excitement and live up to the ‘Masti Zone Promise’ of offering an unparalleled experience that transcends conventional leisure activities.

The second Masti Zone outlet, in the city of Lucknow, is a testament to innovation, offering a plethora of attractions that guarantee a fun-filled time for families, friends, and thrill-seekers. From the moment one steps inside, they will be transported to a world where adventure knows no boundaries.

What are the Offerings at Masti Zone Shalimar Gateway Mall?

The recently inaugurated Masti Zone is meticulously designed to provide a top-tier amusement experience for visitors spanning various age groups. Visitors can step back in time and experience the nostalgia of classic arcade games that have stood the test of time. The operators have curated a diverse collection of arcade games that will challenge and entertain players of all skill levels.

The gaming offerings comprise a diverse range, featuring a wide array of Arcades, VR games, Bumper Cars, Bowling, Trampoline, Softplay, and Classic Games. Kids can bounce, leap, and dive into a world of boundless fun with the state-of-the-art trampoline park and soft play area installed at Masti Zone which is perfect for energetic kids and of course for adults who are young at heart. Visitors can immerse themselves in the future of gaming with cutting-edge virtual reality games, where one can step into alternate worlds and live out their wildest fantasies.

One can also test their strength and agility with Masti Zone’s high-tech boxing machine, where one can challenge their friends to a friendly competition. Don’t forget to strike up some fun on the sleek bowling lanes, perfect for casual gatherings, parties, and team-building events. Another unmissable adventure entails buckling up and bumping into laughter and excitement in the bumper car arena, an infallible super hit among visitors of all ages. For sports enthusiasts, the cricket zone offers an immersive cricketing experience that will make one feel like a part of their favourite cricket team.

Furthermore, one can also experience a unique twist with our gravity-defying "Washing Machine" attraction, an uniquely thrilling ride that is certain to leave all exhilarated and wanting more. Visitors can also conquer their fear of heights as they navigate Masti Zone’s daring skywalk, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the Gamezone below.

The attraction of racing cars, engaging arcades, and an expansive trampoline park that expertly combines thrilling excitement with a dose of nerve-wracking anticipation, truly stand as the highlights of the new outlet. Moreover, the trendy decor and alluring space also make this Gamezone an ideal venue for birthday celebrations, ensuring a memorable and joyous occasion for kids, teens and adults alike.

Speaking about the new establishment, Ankur Maheshwary, Chief Executive Officer and Founder says, “With the unveiling of our second establishment in Lucknow, we aim to highlight the unparalleled delight that stems from shared moments within a tangible space – the living narratives we create with one another, we are thrilled to introduce the exhilarating world of Masti Zone to the vibrant city of Lucknow yet again with our second outlet in the capital of Uttar Pradesh. ”

“Our new outlet encapsulates the essence of entertainment, bringing together a perfect blend of modern technology and classic games that will leave visitors awestruck. We invite everyone to come and experience the thrill, laughter, and adventure that Masti Zone is renowned for..” he adds.

Masti Zone is a pioneering chain of indoor amusement centres, known for its commitment to providing unparalleled entertainment experiences to people across India. With a diverse range of attractions and a customer-centric approach, Masti Zone has emerged as a beloved destination for families, friends, and individuals seeking excitement and joy under one roof.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor