Matchbox Shots' latest web series "Scoop" creates a sensation in the industry

New Delhi [India], June 20: Matchbox Shots, the renowned production house known for its content-driven projects and diverse storytelling, is once again making headlines with the overwhelming success of its latest web series, "Scoop." Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta, "Scoop" has garnered widespread acclaim and captured the hearts of audiences worldwide since its release.

Bringing together a collective experience of over 60 years, industry stalwarts Sanjay Routray, Sarita Patil, and Dikssha Sanjay Routray are elated by the phenomenal response to "Scoop." Sanjay Routray expressed his gratitude, stating, "It is truly overwhelming to witness the global love and appreciation for 'Scoop.' As a production house, we are extremely selective about our stories, ensuring the highest quality in our projects. This is why OTT platforms themselves approach us to feature our shows."

Known for their meticulous attention to content and the unique narratives they present, Matchbox Shots has established itself as a standout production house in the industry. Sarita Patil emphasized, "Our production house takes pride in delivering content-driven projects and diverse stories. 'Scoop' exemplifies the exceptional standards we strive for in our productions."

Apart from the resounding success of "Scoop," Matchbox Shots boasts an impressive portfolio, including blockbuster shows like "Monica O My Darling". The production house has an exciting lineup of promising storylines and projects in the pipeline.

"Scoop," based on the book "Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison" by Jigna Vora, showcases Matchbox Shots' ability to present gripping stories with sensitivity and authenticity. Director Hansal Mehta and lead actress Karishma Tanna praised the production house for their support and collaboration. Hansal Mehta remarked, "Matchbox Shots empowered my storytelling, playing a pivotal role in the success of 'Scoop.'" Karishma Tanna echoed the sentiment, expressing her gratitude to Sarita Patil and Sanjay Routray for the transformative experience she had while filming the series.

Matchbox Shots' track record of turning projects into gold with their Midas touch continues with their upcoming ventures. Their series "Three Of Us," directed by Avinash Arun, premiered at IFFI, Goa, in the Indian Panorama section. Additionally, Varun Grover's debut feature film "All India Rank" received recognition at prestigious international film festivals.

Looking ahead, Dikssha Sanjay Routray teased the audience with their upcoming killer lineup. "We have some truly promising projects in the pipeline, collaborating with acclaimed directors Anubhav Sinha, Navdeep Singh, and Vasan Bala. Stay tuned for the official announcements," she stated, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more details.

Matchbox Shots' exceptional storytelling, commitment to quality, and knack for captivating audiences have firmly established them as a leading production house in the industry. With "Scoop" being their latest triumph, Matchbox Shots continues to raise the bar for exceptional content.

