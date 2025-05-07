Maulik Bhatt Presented With the “Pride of Gujarat–Most Trusted Astrology Guru” Award from CM Bhupendra Patel

New Delhi [India], May 7: Maulik Bhatt, given the title of Cosmoguru, was recently honored with the “Pride of Gujarat—Most Trusted Astrology Guru” award by Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, the honorable Chief Minister of Gujarat, in a grand ceremony organized by Divya Bhaskar, one of the state's leading media groups.

This is indeed a proud moment for the entire astrology community, which strives to help people and businesses predict the future and benefit them in ways nobody else can.

As a renowned astrologer, Maulik Bhatt is dedicated to his work and has spent decades perfecting his skills so he could help people with Vedic astrology and predictive practices that mean so much in today's time.

With over 22 years of experience, 1,00,000+ case studies, and 85% accurate predictions. Maulik Bhatt's influence is not limited to individual predictions but goes far beyond them. He has forecasted over 5,000 major events, including the stock market, election results, and sports, especially cricket games results & outcomes, precisely as well as nearly accurate. This showcases his expertise and ability to understand planetary movements and how they impact real-world events.

Founder & Inspiration

It was in the year 2011, Maulik Bhatt founded CosmoGuru in Ahmedabad, India. It's an organization dedicated to astrology services as well as education and research. The CosmoGuru group consists of research & development foundations, educational institutions, Artificial Intelligence-driven prediction software (CosmoKundli), along with remedies development. His AI software has proven over 90% accuracy in prediction for around 20,000+ cases.

CosmoGuru Group

• Research – Cosmo Research Foundation

• Educational – CosmoGuru Institute

• Automation – Cosmo Kundli Pvt. Ltd.

• Service – CosmoGuru Pvt. Ltd.

• Remedies – Star Favour



AI Software CosmoKundli

Mr. Maulik Bhatt, with a technical background and 20+ years of experience in accurate prediction based on astrology, has developed a unique MB algorithm and prepared the astrological prediction software CosmoKundli based on it. Through which, more than 90% accurate results have been obtained in 20,000+ case studies for the predictions obtained.

In today's world, where people rely on astrological predictions for major events, Maulik Bhatt continues to help people with his skills and is credited with doing so with utmost accuracy. He has developed the world's most accurate predictive software, combining traditional Vedic knowledge with modern technology, making forecasting easy and precise.

CosmologerTM

Besides predictive work, Maulik Bhatt plays a key role in academia as a faculty and coordinator in reputable educational institutions like Gujarat University, K P Global University, L J University, and Bhartiya Vidhyabhavan Ahmedabad, passing on knowledge and creating a new generation of astrologers to take over in future.

The CosmologerTM team is being prepared by providing Cosmoguru’s unique CVPT training with a scientific and practical approach to prepare certified astrologers as Cosmo Astrologers in line with the modern era and then equipped with AI technology and able to make accurate and clear predictions. CosmologerTM is being prepared in a way that it can remove the evil of superstition and wrong beliefs from the society and make result-oriented astrological predictions. The organization’s goal is to prepare 10,000+ CosmologerTM in the near future.

Creativity

As a researcher, Maulik Bhatt has a deep interest in ancient Indian epics like the Ramayan and Mahabharat and offers scientific and astronomical perspectives on these timeless texts. Besides being an astrologer and researcher, Maulik Bhatt has authored six books centred on predictive astrology and research and published them for astrology professionals and enthusiasts to read and value.

Maulik Bhatt's endeavours aid in bridging ancient Vedic wisdom along with modern science & technology in order to create an ecosystem traditional knowledge with a global visionary perspective.

