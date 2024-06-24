Mauritius Budget 2024: Boosting Financial Services with Strategic Alliances & Innovation

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: The Government of Mauritius presented its Budget 2024/25 on Friday 7 June 2024. In its budget speech, the Minister of Economic Planning and Development, Dr R. Padayachy stated that Mauritius will aim to establish a SPA (Strategic Partnership Alliance) with India and that going forward, Mauritius will be strategically aligned with India to chart a course towards a prosperous future.

Through strategic bilateral cooperation, Mauritius aspires to elevate itself to a high-income economy, targeting a GDP of Rs 1 trillion by 2029. This visionary strategy will not only secure Mauritius's economic future but also fortify its relationship with India, opening avenues for enhanced collaboration and investment. This dynamic partnership is set to elevate both nations within the global financial landscape.

The budget introduces significant measures to boost the financial services sector, including collaboration with Indian authorities. It also focuses on renewable energy, environmental and climate change, manufacturing, and exports, freeport and logistics, blue economy, healthcare and biotech, ICT, real estate and construction, tourism, education, creative industries, and Rodrigues. The Economic Development Board of Mauritius supports these initiatives as vital for sustainable economic growth and enhancing global competitiveness.

