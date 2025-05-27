Max Fashion & Disney: The Iconic Duo Strikes Again and Unleashed Their 9th Collab- a Lilo & Stitch Inspired Collection

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Ahead of the highly anticipated theatrical release of Disney's Lilo & Stitch, Max Fashion has unveiled their latest collection - for Kids, Teens & Youth. This exciting new line captures the Aloha spirit and tropical charm, offering a fresh and engaging style for all.

Max Fashion, a leading fashion brand known for its trendy and accessible apparel, continues its successful long-standing partnership with Disney, the global leader in entertainment. This collaboration marks their 9th edition, building on the success of previous popular collections inspired by Disney's Jungle Book, Disney Princesses, Star Wars, Guardians of the Galaxy & more. This alliance has established them as a prominent force in apparel, consistently delivering sought-after merchandise that resonates with everyone.

"This isn't our first time working together, our relationship with Disney goes way back," Sumit Chandna, the deputy CEO of Max Fashion, said. "Taking inspiration from cult classics always helps kids connect with the collection in a big way. And after so many incredible collaborations with Disney, it feels less like a partnership and more like a creative friendship we just get each other."

The vibrant Lilo & Stitch collection launched on May 24th at a lively showcase in Megumi, Mumbai, featuring a playful fashion walk with Mom Influencers and their kids that brought the movie's island spirit to life. Actress Bipasha Basu graced the show as the showstopper, emphasizing the collection's stylish appeal, which boasts whimsical movie-inspired elements, vibrant prints, and a bright summer palette of oranges, breezy blues, refreshing greens, and dreamy pastels.

This collection is now available at 520+ Max stores across India and online at maxfashion.com, ready to add a sprinkle of Disney magic to every wardrobe.

"Movie Licensing Merchandise is honestly such a big and exciting part of any project, and it's also such a great way for both of us to level up our marketing game, especially when our audience overlaps," Priya Nijhara, Director, Disney consumer products of the Walt Disney Company, said. "It's a win-win for both the brands."

