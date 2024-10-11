Maybelline Brings Back It's Back Its Iconic 90'S Jingle "Maybe It's Maybelline"

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 11: Maybelline New York, the world's leading cosmetics brand, is thrilled to announce the return of the iconic, pop culture phenomenon, "Maybe It's Maybelline," with a modern spin on the unforgettable jingle. The latest brand campaign features Maybelline New York's trendsetting global brand ambassadors, Gigi Hadid, Storm Reid, Peggy Gou, Suhana Khan and the latest to join the crew, Shay Mitchell. Alongside these influential figures, are everyone's favorite Maybelline products. Through the revived melody, the brand aims to convey and embody its energy and values using the power of sound.

Maybelline New York Brand Ambassador, India, Suhana Khan said,"Maybelline New York Brand Ambassador, India, Suhana Khan said, "I'm super excited to be a part of the revival of the 'Maybe It's Maybelline' jingle! It's such an iconic catchy tune! Growing up, it always felt like a bold way to express confidence and individuality. For me, Maybelline is all about owning your unique beauty and expressing yourself and this jingle is such a cool reminder to embrace who you are and just go for it! I can't wait to see how it inspires everyone to own their look and feel unstoppable."

"`Maybe It's Maybelline' is an iconic anthem that has defined beauty for generations, achieving an astounding 84% brand recall," said Trisha Ayyagari, Global Brand President for Maybelline New York. "Our jingle captures the essence of who we are as a brand, embodying self-confidence, authenticity, and empowerment. It has transcended pop culture conversations, decade after decade, and we are thrilled to reintroduce a fun and modernized version to a new generation of cultural innovators."

Jessica Rode, General Manager, Maybelline New York India, "In a country as diverse and vibrant as India, where beauty is deeply rooted in individuality and empowerment, we believe this powerful and catchy jingle will inspire a renewed wave of creativity and confidence in our consumers. Sound has the power to shape perceptions, evoke emotions, and spark connections. This iconic anthem perfectly blends nostalgia with a modern edge resonating with India's ever-evolving beauty landscape and encouraging our consumers to embrace their unique expressions."

Created in partnership with sonic branding agency, Sixieme Son and creative agency, Gotham, Maybelline New York's new creative campaign will unveil the refreshed brand melody, capturing the essence of New York City while playing into the city's dynamic energy and distinctive sounds. With a driving beat that illustrates the power of NYC and chords that uplift and empower, the jingle underscores Maybelline's long-standing tradition of making memories and shaping culture.

As Maybelline reintroduces the iconic "Maybe It's Maybelline" jingle in India, the brand weaves its superior quality, long-lasting products into the country's most cherished festive moments. This revival is deeply intertwined with India's rich tapestry of festive moments, where everyone wants to look their best with minimal effort and superior quality beauty products. From Diwali to grand weddings, Maybelline's Super Stay Lumi-Matte Foundation, Super Stay Teddy Tint Lip & Cheek color, and Sky-High Mascara ensure a bold, flawless and long-wear look that endures through hours of celebrations.

The new Jingle campaign creates a new chapter for Maybelline while remaining true to its electric New York vibe. Modern, addictive, and ready to make a splash, the relaunch of the makeup industry's most powerful jingle is here. The new "Maybe It's Maybelline" is set to anchor its place in the hearts and minds of beauty enthusiasts for years to come. For more information on the new jingle, campaign, and the Maybelline New York brand, visit maybelline.co.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor