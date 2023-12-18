MediaTek Highlights Innovation in Next-Gen Smartphones, Smart Devices, Automotive and Connectivity Solutions

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 18: MediaTek, the world's leading fabless semiconductor company, powering nearly 2 billion connected devices a year, outlined its commitment to drive the adoption of future-ready technologies and advancements across 5G, Generative AI, Satellite connectivity, Automotive, Cloud Computing, Connectivity and advanced 5G solutions across 5G FWA at the 13th chapter of the MediaTek Technology Diaries themed 'Powering Incredible Experiences with Futuristic Technologies'. MediaTek also reiterated latest announcements including MediaTek Dimensity 9300 and 8300 chipsets, combing generative AI capabilities.

MediaTek's broad portfolio comprises of MediaTek Dimensity for 5G Smartphones, MediaTek Helio G series for 4G gaming smartphones, MediaTek Pentonic for Smart TV technologies, MediaTek Kompanio for arm-based Chromebooks, MediaTek Filogic for smart Wi-Fi 6/6E & Wi-Fi 7 solutions, MediaTek Genio for Internet of Things, and MediaTek Dimensity Auto for innovative automotive technologies among others.

The event saw insightful interactions around the following technologies -

- Smartphones - The MediaTek Dimensity flagship family includes MediaTek Dimensity 9300, 9200+, 9200, 9000+, 9000 system-on-chips (SoCs) and premium family with MediaTek Dimensity 8300, 8300-Ultra, 8200, 8100, 8050, among others.

- Smart Devices - MediaTek is a market leader across digital TVs, smart speakers, Wi-Fi routers, arm-based Chromebooks and other smart home products.

- Networking & Connectivity - Recently launched Filogic 860 and Filogic 360 solutions deliver Wi-Fi 7 speeds, peak performance, and always-on reliability. The MediaTek T750 and T830 5G CPE chipsets enable fast 5G connectivity in homes, businesses with Optical Network (GPON) and advanced broadband solutions.

- MediaTek & NVIDIA Partnership - The collaboration will provide a global one-stop shop for the automotive industry, designing the next-gen of intelligent, always-connected vehicles with most advanced AI, connectivity, and computing capabilities. MediaTek Dimensity Auto is a range of new automotive solutions with comprehensive portfolio includes Dimensity Auto Cockpit, Dimensity Auto Connect, Dimensity Auto Drive, and Dimensity Auto Components to empower smart vehicle technology innovation.

- MediaTek Leveraging Meta's Llama 2 - Aims to build a complete edge computing ecosystem designed for accelerating AI application development on smartphones, IoT, vehicles, smart home, and other edge devices.

- 5G Satellite NTN - MediaTek's 3GPP standards-based 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) solution brings two-way satellite communications to smartphones and other devices. Devices powered by MediaTek MT6825 and Bullitt Satellite Connect include Cat S75 smartphone, Motorola defy 2 smartphone and Motorola defy satellite link.

The event witnessed insightful discussions on the transformative role of technology in everyday life. The fireside chat session, themed 'Brilliant Technology Transforming Everyday Life' by Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director Marketing and Communication, MediaTek and Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India. The session covered topics around MediaTek's latest announcements and transformation over the past five years to its vision for the next five years.

"MediaTek has been at the forefront of technological innovation, pushing the boundaries of a billion possibilities with our incredible technology portfolio," said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India. "From being the frontrunners in diverse 5G use cases to laying the roadmap for AI and Gen AI integration through our future-ready chipsets, and collaborations with OEMs, MediaTek has played an integral role in the technology transformation witnessed in the last half decade. As we look forward to the next five years, we are excited to dive deeper into next-gen technology advancements to drive leadership in the Generative AI era. Our latest innovations indicate our commitment to powering incredible experiences across our diverse technology portfolio."

The panel discussion, themed 'Next-Gen Technology - Reshaping India's Digital Transformation', moderated by Rajiv Makhni and panellists included Tarun Pathak from Counterpoint, Faisal Kawoosa from TechArc, Prabhu Ram from CMR, and Kartik Vasudevan from GfK. The panel shared an impactful discussion around the tech trends seen in 2023 along with predictions for 2024.

Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research said, "For any electronics device, we believe that personalized experiences are going be the real differentiator for consumers going forward. That means deeper integration of advanced technologies leveraging Artificial intelligence leading to a seamless, reliable, and personalized experience with a relentless focus on Ultra-fast connectivity. Hence, companies like MediaTek are nicely positioned in this space, as the tech industry shifts its focus from smart connected devices to smartly connected devices."

Mohammad Faisal A., Chief Analyst at Techarc said, "Digital Transformation is all pervasive in India which has its own nuances and flavour than rest of the world. In retail DT we have seen it primarily means accepting digital payments where MediaTek has played a key role by powering 1st soundbox which has phenomenally increased the uptake. As DT further paces up in India we would require very specific solutions. At the same, the role of processors will be significant as users are demanding better experiences which cannot happen without a capable chip at the core of these products. This will also enable leveraging AI and other emerging technologies for value addition across digital transformation in India."

Prabhu Ram, Head - Industry Intelligence Group at CyberMedia Research said, "Edge-AI represents a significant leap forward for augmenting human intelligence. Our ongoing research at CyberMedia Research (CMR) indicates that by transitioning from cloud to on-device AI, new levels of hyper-personalization, responsiveness, privacy, and customization can be unlocked. On-device AI assistants can learn and adapt to individual user preferences and behaviour, becoming more attuned and efficient over time, thereby seamlessly getting integrated into our daily lives."

Kartik Vasudevan, Director, Client Success Management, India at GfK- An NIQ Company said, "With India poised to become the world's largest smartphone market in the near future, the next-gen technology reshaping India's Digital Transformation will be on this smartphone engine, driven by the country's favorable demographics and youth. A large chunk of this shift will be influenced by GenZ as their tech first lifestyle will drive this change. As per GfK's Consumer Life study conducted in 2023, 58% of surveyed consumers want technology which knows them and can recommend/take actions based on their wants and needs. This is where AI along with high quality performance features and 5G/6G enabled products will play a key role in shaping the country's digital highway. We see Tier 3 and lower tiers as huge potential to drive this growth."

"MediaTek's unwavering dedication to innovation seamlessly aligns with vivo's relentless pursuit of elevating the consumer experience through delightful innovations. Through a dynamic collaboration with MediaTek, vivo has unlocked extraordinary opportunities for our consumers, ensuring they enjoy unparalleled performance," said Vikas Tagra, Head of Product Management, vivo India. "The upcoming vivo X100 series will be India's first smartphone to feature the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, setting a new benchmark for cutting-edge technology and user experience."

The MediaTek Technology Diaries is an interactive, informative series aimed at demystifying the newest technologies transforming our daily lives. The series is in tune with MediaTek's philosophy of making great technology available to help consumers connect seamlessly with the things that shape our daily lives by enhancing, enriching, and making us smarter and healthier.

