Mediawrkz launches highR - to empower independent publishers with seamless revenue flow

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 25: Mediawrkz, the specialist publisher division of Datawrkz - a Nazara company, proudly announces the launch of highR, the groundbreaking supply-side monetization application designed to revolutionize the independent publishing industry. highR has been designed from the ground up to provide a seamless solution for publishers to achieve higher revenue and unlock better advertising demand. With its innovative platform, highR enables publishers to effortlessly drive superior revenue from top-tier advertising sources while offering comprehensive monitoring of revenue growth through intelligent reporting and analytics.

“highR is a game-changer in the world of online publishing. We are confident that highR’s unrivaled features, intuitive interface, and exceptional support will catapult independent publishers into a new era of significant and instantaneous revenue growth,” said Senthil Govindan, CEO of Datawrkz.

Arunprabu Kesavan, Head of Mediawrkz, added “We understand the struggles that independent publishers face when it comes to generating higher revenue and attracting quality advertisers. We designed highR with the vision to empower independent publishers by simplifying their monetization processes and equipping them with powerful insights.”

highR will transform the independent publishing landscape by bridging the gap between publishers and advertisers.

Key Solutions Offered by highR:

- Unlock Premium Demands: Access high-quality demands to boost ad inventory value and revenue.

- Effortless Inventory Management: Streamline tag management and optimize inventory for peak performance.

- Real-Time Insights and Analytics: Gain valuable insights into ad performance and revenue with real-time reporting.

- Seamless Billing and Support: Experience transparent billing and dedicated support for smooth operations.

Experience the difference with highR and unlock your revenue potential. To learn more about highR or to request a demo, visit https://highr.ai/

