Medicover Hospitals Successfully Performs Marathwada's First Rare and Complex Simultaneous Liver-Kidney Transplant (SLKT)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: Medicover Hospitals has marked a significant milestone in healthcare by successfully performing First time in Marathwada a rare and complex simultaneous liver-kidney transplant (SLKT) recently , giving a 41-year-old patient a renewed chance at life. This achievement showcases not only the precision and expertise of Medicover's transplant team but also the collaborative spirit that made this life-saving operation possible.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday Dr. Sachin Soni ,Nephrologist along with Dr. Sharan Narute, Liver Transplant Specialist, led a multidisciplinary team including Dr. Mayur Dalvi (Uro Surgeon), Dr. Swaroop Borade (General Surgeon), Dr. Chetan Rathi (Gastroenterologist), and dedicated anesthetists, radiologists, and pathologists, in performing this life-saving procedure.

Dr Soni said that, the patient, a known case of Chronic Kidney disease (CKD) under his care , was also diagnosed with decompensated chronic liver disease (DCLD) and urgently needed a dual-organ transplant.

On October 25, 2024, Medicover Hospitals received a cadaver liver and kidney donation from ZTCC through Devgiri Hospital, Parbhani.

With thorough preparation, Dr. Soni, along with Dr. Narute with surgeon team, dedicated anesthetists, radiologists, and pathologists, are part of performing this life-saving procedure.

Reflecting on the success, Dr. Soni stated, "This case reflects the strength of teamwork and the dedication to patient-centered care. Such complex surgeries require a seamless integration of multiple specialties, which we have successfully achieved here at Medicover Hospitals."

Speaking on this occasion Dr. Narute added, "This is a could happen because of advance transplant technique and Modern Medicine, Through our meticulous approach and the patient's resilience, we were able to overcome significant challenges, achieving a remarkable recovery in just two weeks."

Post-surgery, the patient displayed rapid improvements in both liver and kidney function, with targeted postoperative therapies, including immunosuppression, blood transfusions, and regular monitoring. The patient was discharged on November 7, 2024, in stable condition with recommendations for regular follow-up care.

Medicover Hospitals reaffirms its commitment to advanced and compassionate care. This case also underscores the profound impact of organ donation, a gift that can transform lives. He was diagnosed with Kidney disease in 2013. Was started on dialysis in early 2014. Had also undergone kidney transplant with mother as a donor in 2014.

He developed diabetes in post-transplant period. He was alright for next 3 to 4 years. He developed Covid in first wave and that is where his problem started. His kidney function started deteriorating. Patient first consulted Dr.Soni in 2022. His transplanted kidney earlier had failed and he was advised to re start dialysis.

During testing, he was also found to have advanced liver disease. Dr Rathi, said with such a facility of Liver and Kidney Transplant available here, patients with end stage liver or kidney disease or with acute liver failure can be offered curative and lifesaving treatment.

Dr Dalvi said that, this case has set an example to general population about the importance of Organ Donation, requesting everyone to actively participate in it and save more lives.

