Meet Syed Ali Naqvi, self-made entrepreneur from the East who is shaking up the West

A finance tycoon, self-made entrepreneur and a millionaire—that is what defines the young 33 -year-old Syed Ali Naqvi. Born and brought up in Pakistan, Syed moved to the UK for further studies. He started his professional journey as an accountant and went on to work in many sectors, including property consultancy and restaurant supervision. Today, he is a super successful entrepreneur and an inspiration to many, but he has still not forgotten his roots and where he has come from.

Talking about his early growing up years in Pakistan, Syed reveals that he was raised by his mother as his father worked in the USA. “Growing up in Pakistan was challenging due to our financial struggle, so we led a basic life and made the most of what we had,” he shares, adding that he always wanted to build on the loving roots his mother had set down for him, and that’s what motivated him. He insists, “I needed more and I wanted my family to have greater financial stability.”Sharing how his fascination with number grew, Syed revealed, “I used to read newspapers growing up where I gained knowledge on the stock market. Watching share prices grow was a motivation for me.” Today, he is an entrepreneur, working on his own terms and earning well for himself and his family, but success hasn’t changed him at all. Syed asserts, “I am still the same person that I was when I worked as a cleaner. I never take anything for granted and I feel that starting from humble beginnings has made me understand this even more.”