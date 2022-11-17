Merck Foundation Marks World Diabetes Day 2022 by Providing 720 Scholarships for doctors from 43 Countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, marks 'World Diabetes Day 2022' together with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Medical Societies and Academia, at their 9th Edition of Africa Asia Luminary conducted on the 14th, 15th & 16th of November 2022, through their long-term commitment to transform the landscape of Diabetes, Endocrinology, Hypertension and Cardiovascular care capacity in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and One of the 100 Most Influential African Women (2019, 2020, 2021 & 2022) emphasized, "At Merck Foundation, we mark 'World Diabetes Day' in a very constructive and unique way, that is by providing more than 720 scholarships for medical postgraduates from 43 countries of one-year diploma and two-year Master Degree programs in Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, as well as a 'Master course in the Clinical Management of Diabetes' in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish. Not only this but by creating song remix called "No more Diabetes" by singers and musicians from Ghana, Mauritius and Mozambique and a children storybook called "Sugar Free" in three languages English, French and Portuguese to raise awareness and create a culture shift about Diabetes prevention and early detection across Africa, this song and story books are gifts from Merck Foundation to our communities and partners to mark the "World Diabetes Day" and also to use every day." "I will work closely with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Media outlets and representative and artists to ensure that this song and storybook are distributed everywhere during Diabetes Day, I personally consider this song as the official song of our Diabetes Day celebration and I wish that all our partners do the same," added Senator Dr Rasha Kelej, during her speech. "Moreover, our strong platform of Merck Foundation Alumni, who upon completion of their respective courses, have established or will be able to establish diabetes clinics in their Health Centers or Hospitals with the aim of preventing and managing the condition in their respective communities, this has created a huge impact as there are from different provinces in each country which makes the impact nationwide and not only within the capitals, I am proud of this outstanding milestone," emphasized Dr Kelej. As per World Health Organization (WHO), around 45 million adults (20-79) in the African Region have high risk of developing type 2 diabetes. These figures are estimated to reach 110 million by 2045. Moreover, Africa has the highest percentage of undiagnosed people - 70 per cent of adults living with diabetes do not know they have it. "Merck Foundation in partnership with my dear sisters, the African First Ladies has launched a new children storybook- 'Sugar Free' in three languages- English, French and Portuguese. Through our new storybook, we want to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness on the early detection, prevention, and management of Diabetes, from a young age, to remind all of you that together we can fight diabetes every day and that health is our only wealth," said Dr Kelej. Merck Foundation's "Sugar Free" storybooks educate about the early signs and symptoms of Diabetes such as frequent urination, increased thirst, feeling tired and hungry, vision problems, slow wound healing, and yeast infections; and that in case one experiences any of these symptoms, one must consult a doctor and get tested. It also conveys that Diabetes Management is a lifestyle change, those living with this condition have to eat healthy, exercise regularly, stop smoking, and limit alcohol, sugar and salt intake. Merck Foundation has also released three Songs in three languages named 'NO more Diabetes, Sugar Free' in English, 'Dites non au Diabete' in French and 'Chega de Diabete' in Portuguese. And recently has released the remix of the three languages.

Listen to the remix diabetes song here: These songs have been sung by Cwezi from Ghana for English Version, Laura Beg from Mauritius for the French Version, and Blaze from Mozambique for the Portuguese Version. The songs talk about promoting a healthy lifestyle and raising awareness on the early detection and prevention of Diabetes. "These songs are gift from Merck Foundation to our communities to mark "World Diabetes Day" and also to use every day," added Senator Dr Rasha Kelej. Click here to listen to 'NO More Diabetes, Sugar Free' English Song: Click here to listen to 'Dites non au Diabete' French Song: Click here to listen to 'Chega de Diabete' Portuguese Song: Moreover, Merck Foundation together with African First Ladies, has also introduced annual Awards for Media, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, Musicians/ Singers, and new potential talents in these fields from African countries to Promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

As a part of their "Blue Point Diabetes & Hypertension Points Program" Merck Foundation provides One-Year Postgraduate Diploma and a Two-year master degree in Diabetes, Endocrinology and Preventative Cardiovascular Medicines from UK University. Merck Foundation also provides scholarships for a 'Master course in the Clinical Management of Diabetes' in 4 languages- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish, endorsed by Diabetes UK to improve access to quality and equitable diabetes care for African countries and Latin American countries. So far, Merck Foundation has already enrolled more than 720 candidates for these courses from 43 Countries including Bangladesh, Botswana, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Indonesia, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mexico, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Peru, Philippines, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, UAE, Uganda, Vietnam, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Dr Bobby Kgosiemang, Merck Foundation Alumni from Botswana who completed MSc in Diabetes says, "I am grateful to Merck Foundation for providing me a very unique opportunity to be a part of this very beneficial course. It has helped me to advance my clinical knowledge and enabled me to serve the people of my country better, and also advocate for increased prevention and early detection." Merck Foundation continues to transform patient care and build healthcare capacity in African, Asian, and Latin American countries, by providing more than 1470 scholarships have been provided to doctors from 50 countries in 32 critical and underserved specialties such as Oncology, Diabetes, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Endocrinology, Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Acute Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, Embryology & Fertility specialty, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Emergency and Resuscitation Medicine, Pediatric Emergency, Critical Care, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Neonatal Medicine, General Surgery and many more.

Click on the link below to download Merck Foundation App

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard

Facebook: Twitter: YouTube: Instagram: Flickr: Website:

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor