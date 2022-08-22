Mespoir Expands Its Operations Globally

Founded by leading healthcare experts, Mespoir is a Medical Tourism Company that connects patients with 20,000+ doctors and 500+ hospitals to have access to first-rate medical treatment at discounted prices in 10+ countries globally.

New Delhi: Mespoir.com has expanded its operations beyond India and Turkey to include top hospitals in Spain, the USA, Egypt, Tunisia and Germany in its bid to provide more options to its ever-expanding patient base.

“We were increasingly getting requests for treatment in top countries other than India and Turkey. Each destination has its strong points with respect to the medical specialities. For example, Germany is very renowned for Oncology much like Turkey is for Cosmetic procedures.” says Ananya Arora, Manager – Global Operations at Mespoir.

Key Services

Mespoir’s website offers a data bank containing all the information and statistics about hospitals, doctors, and medical procedures that one could need to make an informed decision about which hospital or doctor to seek treatment from. With a focus on keeping the ALOS (Average length of Stay) low, patients can obtain medical care in a streamlined way and leave hospitals relatively early.

While travelling for medical treatment, Mespoir’s gratis airport pickup and drop-off service take patients to and from the airport. It also provides inexpensive accommodation options, with rates as low as $20 per day for two guests, including complimentary breakfast. Their daily transportation from the hotel to the hospital is also covered.

Mespoir also offers visa assistance, SIM cards with unlimited calling, and guaranteed currency exchanges at the lowest possible cost across its medical travel destinations. Mespoir’s team understands the challenges and inconveniences of being unable to communicate in a foreign nation. Therefore, all travelling patients receive translation services free of cost.

Mespoir’s Customer-Centric Approach

Mespoir has been rapidly expanding – both geographically and in terms of its offerings – as a result of the exceptionally positive feedback from its satisfied consumers.

“One of our main goals is to help our patients save costs on the treatment abroad. We understand that a lot of patients come from humble backgrounds and often dig into their lifelong savings (or even sell their assets) to finance their care. Our plans help them save up to 50% on treatment costs,“ says Ishika Aggarwal – Head of Partnerships at Mespoir.

Mespoir promises a wide range of options and alleviates the hassle associated with the protracted and laborious process of choosing healthcare abroad, and it does not impose any service fees (with the exception of a minimal fee for patients travelling to the United States), keeping overall medical treatment costs the same as hospital costs.

Trust Based on Financial Transparency and Privacy

“Medical travel is very different from leisure travel. The processes involved are much more complex, and with the customers already fighting their medical problems, the use of a patient management company like ours becomes imperative,” says Nehal Agarwal, Business Development Manager (Africa) at Mespoir. To this effect, Mespoir creates comprehensive financial transparency to put its customers at peace.

To build long-lasting relationships based on trust and understanding with patients from all over the world and to provide a safe, affordable, and practical way for patients to receive treatment, Mespoir takes pride in its quick responses to customer questions and timely access to healthcare while maintaining complete patient privacy.

About Mespoir

Mespoir.com is a medical tourism company that provides around-the-clock healthcare experience at the most reputed hospitals worldwide. It offers all the necessary services required to meet a patient’s medical needs, including searching for the best hospitals and physicians in the world’s most medically advanced countries as well as comparing, reviewing, and scheduling appointments – Mespoir expedites the process and resolves all issues under one roof.

For more information, head over to https://mespoir.com/

Contact No +91 8882202803

Contact Person – Ishika Aggarwal

