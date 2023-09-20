Meta introduces new features to help do business through WhatsApp chat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 : Meta on Wednesday introduced several new business-focused features that will help speed up things done through WhatsApp chat.

At its global Conversations event in Mumbai, the social media major has come up with a feature called ‘Flows’ where businesses can offer more experiences like quickly choosing train seats, ordering a meal or booking an appointment – all without leaving the chatbox.

With Flows, businesses will be able to provide rich menus and customizable forms that support different needs.

“[WhatsApp Flows] gives businesses the ability to create customized experiences right within chat threads. So, for example, a bank can build a way for customers to book an appointment to open a new account, a food delivery service can build a way to place any order from any of their partner restaurants or an airline can build a way to check in for a flight and pick up a seat, all without having to leave the chat thread,” said Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO, Meta, in a virtual address.

He said India is leading the world in terms of how people and businesses have embraced messaging as a way to get things done.

Meta proposes to make Flows available to businesses around the world using the WhatsApp Business Platform “in the coming weeks.”

Further, starting today people in India can add items to their cart and send a payment using the method of their choice from all supported UPI apps, debit and credit cards.

“We’re excited to be working with partners Razorpay and PayU to make paying for something as simple as sending a message,” said Whatsapp in a blog, saying the feature was aimed at ease of doing transactions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor