Mimoh Chakraborty, Arif Zakaria and Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni starrer film "Pride" is releasing in theaters on 26th July

New Delhi [India], July 15: These days the trend of heroine oriented films is in full swing in Bollywood. Taking this series forward, filmmaker Tilak Raj Gupta's thriller film "Pride" is going to be released in theaters on July 26. Actress Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni, who has worked in many TV shows and South films including Akshay Kumar's film Samrat Prithviraj, has played the female lead in the film Pride. The story of this picture revolves around his character, Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh Chakraborty has played an important role in this film as a boy running an NGO who also has the temperament of a playboy. Veteran actor Arif Zakaria has played an important role of a senior doctor in the film while Raju Shrestha (Master Raju) has played the role of a negative minister very well. Saumya Pandey, who has worked in Akshay Kumar's film Rakshabandhan, will also be seen in this film.

Names of Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni, Mimoh Chakraborty, Arif Zakaria, Shubhangi Latkar, Raju Shrestha, Abram Puttan, Anu Sharma, Vishal Bhardwaj, Alauddin Khan and Saumya Pandey etc. are notable among the main actors of the film Pride, made under the banner of Omaks Productions.

The story of this film is about a middle class girl, who dreams of becoming a doctor meanwhile she has to face many problems and challenges. The twist in the story comes when the girl meets a boy (Mimoh Chakraborty) who runs an NGO. The boy falls in love with the girl at first sight and helps her and then comes the big twist in the film, for that you will have to watch the film.

Filmmaker Tilak Raj Gupta said that the experience of working with all the actors was very memorable. He says that Mimoh, Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni, Arif Zakaria, Raju Shrestha and all the actors have given their 100 percent in this film. The entire team is excited about this film full of mystery and thrill. The film will be released in theaters on July 26. We are confident that the audience will like the film.

The skilled director of the film Pride is Pankaj Kumar Virat who has also written this film. The associate producer of this film is Karan Gupta. The film's DOP is Rupam Chetiyapatra, EP Ausaf Ali and production manager Bharti. The editor is Nasir Hakim Ansari and the media consultant is Dinesh Yadav.

