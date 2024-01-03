Ministry asks airlines to do justice with passengers in case of flight delays, cancellations

New Delhi [India], January 3 : The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked airlines and operators to do justice to passengers amid cancellations and delays in flights due to fog and other operational-related issues.

The new year has seen an increase in air travel, especially by families for holidays, but the ministry has also received several complaints, with flight delays and cancellations.

"A senior official of the aviation ministry has advised all the airlines and operators to do justice to the passengers in case of sudden flight cancellations and further delay. DGCA is also keeping an eye on the complaints of passengers too," a ministry official told ANI.

In a meeting with senior officials and airlines, including operator representatives, the aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia himself asked operators to strictly follow the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) in terms of flight cancellations, or delay and refund policies.

In December, the government issued guidelines for compensation to air passengers due to flight cancellations and delays.

In case of cancellation, the airlines shall either provide an alternate flight or provide compensation in addition to the full refund of air tickets. Additionally, the airline shall provide meals and refreshments to the passengers who have already reported for their original flight at the airport while waiting for the alternate flight.

In case of a flight delay, the airline is required to provide meals and refreshments, an alternate flight or a full refund of the ticket to the passenger or hotel accommodation (including transfers), depending on the total flight delay.

However, airlines shall not be obliged to compensate in cases where the cancellation and delay are caused by a force majeure eventextraordinary circumstances beyond the control of the airline.

Facilities to be offered to the affected passengers in case of flight disruption are already available in the public domain in the form of a Passenger Charter published on the ministry's website, DGCA website and on respective airline's website.

