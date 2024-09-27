Ministry of Tourism launches 'Paryatan Mitra' and 'Paryatan Didi' to champion responsible tourism across India

New Delhi [India], September 27 : On the occasion of World Tourism Day, the Ministry of Tourism, launched a nationwide responsible tourism initiative, 'Paryatan Mitra' and 'Paryatan Didi', aimed at enhancing the tourist experience across India's most visited destinations.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the initiative, rooted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of leveraging tourism for social inclusion, employment generation, and economic progress, seeks to create tourism ambassadors from within local communities.

The program was piloted in six major tourist destinations: Orchha (Madhya Pradesh), Gandikota (Andhra Pradesh), Bodh Gaya (Bihar), Aizawl (Mizoram), Jodhpur (Rajasthan), and Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman & Nicobar Islands).

This initiative intends to make tourism a vehicle for local pride and storytelling by training individuals who interact with touristssuch as cab drivers, hotel staff, tour guides, and street vendorson the importance of hospitality, cleanliness, and sustainability.

The Ministry of Tourism, through this initiative, aims to enhance the overall tourist experience by connecting visitors with 'tourist-friendly' locals who serve as proud Ambassadors and Storytellers of their destinations.

To achieve this, individuals who frequently engage with touristssuch as cab drivers, railway and airport staff, hotel and restaurant workers, homestay owners, tour guides, police personnel, and street vendorsare receiving specialised training.

This training emphasises the importance of tourism, cleanliness, safety, sustainability, and delivering high-quality hospitality in line with the 'Athithi Devo Bhava' philosophy.

Additionally, these participants are educated on the unique stories and hidden gems of their destinations, transforming each local into a storyteller who contributes to a positive tourist experience.

Special attention is given to training women and young people, empowering them to create new tourism offerings like heritage walks, food tours, craft experiences, nature treks, and homestays based on the local area's potential.

This initiative also helps locals gain employment as homestay operators, food and culture experience providers, and tour guides.

Beyond tourism training, participants are also trained in digital literacy and tools to make their tourism products more discoverable to both national and international audiences.

Since the program's pilot launch on August 15, approximately 3,000 individuals across six destinations have been trained, becoming Paryatan Mitras focused on creating a memorable and positive tourist experience.

