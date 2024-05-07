Miral Announces Highest Ever Visitation Numbers for Yas Island and Saadiyat Island in 2023

PRNewswire

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 7: Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, announced record-breaking visitation numbers in 2023 across Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, witnessing an extraordinary surge in destination visits and setting a new benchmark. Revealed during Arabian Travel Market 2024, Yas Island recorded over 34 million visits, a rise of 38% compared to 2022, which recorded 24.9 million. Similarly, Saadiyat Island saw a 44% visitation growth compared to 2022.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9267251-miral-announces-highest-ever-visitation-numbers-yas-island-saadiyat-island/

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said, "These record-breaking figures reiterate our commitment to positioning Yas Island as a global destination for entertainment and leisure, and Saadiyat Island as a leading beach, nature, and cultural destination. Aligned with Abu Dhabi's Tourism Strategy 2030, our goal is to deliver new leisure, entertainment, and cultural destinations and experiences that enhance visitor experiences while generating sustainable value and contributing significantly to Abu Dhabi's tourism growth and economic diversification."

Theme parks and CLYMB at Yas Island saw a visitation increase of 83% in 2023 when compared to 2022. Regionally, visitations from the GCC experienced a remarkable growth of 125% compared to the previous year. The theme parks across the Island also saw a substantial 167% increase in international visits, primarily driven by travellers from India, the UK, Russia, and Germany.

Yas Island also experienced exceptional growth for its consumer events in 2023, surpassing attendance expectations by an impressive 87%. Over 560 thousand attendees gathered to enjoy world-class concerts, performances, and family and sports events including Lion King, UFC, NBA, Disney on Ice, Kevin Hart, Black Pink, the Backstreet Boys, Amr Diab, and many more.

The destination also welcomed 23 MICE Groups - a 77% rise compared to the previous year - with a total related increase in spending of 62% compared to the previous year. These results were driven by Miral's partnership with Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau which led to the creation of the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau and Miral Joint Business Event Fund, to strengthen the emirate's position as a key MICE destination.

In addition, the summer of 2023 proved to be a highly successful season as theme parks across Yas Island saw a 96% surge in visitation in July and August compared to 2022. Hotels on Yas Island also experienced significant growth, with a 90% occupancy during June to August.

Yas Island is also set to see several new developments, including the 16,900 sqm expansion to Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi - featuring an impressive addition of 3.3 kilometers of slide sections set for completion in 2025 - and Wizarding World of Harry Potter - a Harry Potter theme park at Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Additional projects include the 560-meter beachfront development of Yas Bay Beach, serving as an addition to leisure and lifestyle experiences at Yas Bay Waterfront.

Meanwhile, upcoming attractions on Saadiyat Island in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) include teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, a multi-sensory art experience at Saadiyat Cultural District, which will soon welcome visitors to ignite their curiosity, imagination, and creativity at the intersection of art and technology, as well as the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, anticipated to be the largest of its kind in the region.

Further solidifying their positions as leading destinations for excellence and innovation, Yas Island and Saadiyat Island received more than 170 regional and international accolades in 2023. Yas Island received 130 awards, while Saadiyat Island received over 40 awards across the travel and tourism sector, recognising their record-breaking attractions, experiences and contributions to the industry.

Miral's portfolio features world-class experiences and destinations that aim to continue driving significant economic growth to Abu Dhabi and the UAE, in line with Abu Dhabi's new Tourism Strategy 2030, launched in April 2024 with the aim of attracting 39.3 million visitors, creating 178,000 new jobs and increasing the tourism sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP to AED 90 billion annually by 2030.

Contact:

Mohammed Al Daqqaq

Mohammed.daqqaq@bcw-global.com

+971 2 6334133

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2404373/Miral_ATM_2024.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213421/4463993/Miral_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor