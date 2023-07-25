Miss Teen Globe India 2024 winner Sanjana Varada

New Delhi (India), July 25: Being a contestant in the most prestigious pageant, STAR MISS TEEN India 2023, Sanjana has won the title of Miss Teen Globe India 2024. She is going to represent India in an International pageant, Miss Teen Globe International Paraguay, South America.

The young 17-year-old model was born in Andhra Pradesh and continued her studies in Bangalore; Sanjana studied at Sri Chaitanya techno school Bangalore. At present, She is Pursuing her Bachelor of Engineering (B.E) in Computer Science Engineering at R V Institute of Technology and Management. She began her training at a very young age at Tiara pageant training studio. She always had an interest in modelling and the fashion industry, and with dedication and determination, she braved forward to fulfilling her dreams.

Her journey in the fashion field has given her incredible success at such a young age. She has become an inspiration to aspiring young individuals around the world.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor