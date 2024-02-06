Modi Charitable Trust hosts gala dinner, fun activities for special children

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 6: Modi Charitable Trust, under the leadership of real estate developer and philanthropist Suketa Modi, undertook a heartwarming initiative to bring joy to specially-abled children and to further the cause of equality.



The trust hosted a gala dinner for 30 specially-abled children at the upscale K's Charcoal cafe on Saturday. The atmosphere was extraordinary as the children were treated to a sumptuous meal, fun activities, and an overall experience of being esteemed guests. To reinforce the values of equality and inclusion, the trust also invited 20 other guests, including real estate developers, influencers and professionals, who interacted with the children, participated in fun activities with them, and contributed to making the event truly special for each child.

Suketu Modi, Managing Trustee of Modi Charitable Trust, said, “The event went beyond a meal or playing games and represented a humble step towards promoting inclusivity, ensuring that every child feels valued and cherished. The smiles of our special guests made the initiative worthwhile.”

Going beyond food and games, the event saw the children being treated akin to celebrities and stars with a team of photographers capturing their photos and videos, giving them a lasting memory of the experience. The evening exemplified the trust's commitment to creating happy memories that will forever be etched in the hearts of the young guests.

The trust supports various philanthropic activities. Last month, it sponsored the Ambaji visit of 50 senior citizens from Ahmedabad. The organisation recently donated RO plants to 18 AMC schools and undertakes various initiatives for raising traffic awareness.

