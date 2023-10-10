Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit 2.0 - Path to 20 crore investors

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 10: Moneycontrol, a leading financial website of the Network 18 group, is bringing the second edition of the Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit, which will be held in Mumbai on October 11. The marquee event will see Ananth Narayan G, Whole-Time Member of SEBI, as its chief guest.

The summit will see panel discussions with industry leaders, CEOs, and fund managers, who will deliberate on the challenges and opportunities before the Indian mutual fund industry as it aspires to go from roughly 4 crore investors at present to 20 Crore in 5-10 years. With inflows into mutual funds through systematic investment plans (SIP) crossing Rs 15,000 crore a month for the first time this year in July, the Indian MF industry is set for a quantum leap in the years ahead. Will the growth in assets under management (AUM) lead to a healthy growth of retail investors in the MF industry? That's the question we'll be asking at the second edition of the summit.

Moneycontrol's annual mutual fund conclave brings together experts to debate the ways in which the industry can move forward, become the chosen savings and investment vehicle, and increase the number of investors. The summit will also try to address how should mutual funds spread beyond the larger cities. Amid tightening regulations, reduced expenses over the years and stiff competition, the Indian MF industry faces the daunting task of spreading beyond the larger cities. Only four states - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and West Bengal - constitute 61 per cent of the industry's assets. What will it take for the geographical spread to get wider? How can mutual funds become a household name like bank fixed deposits or postal deposits?

Meanwhile, new fund houses have entered the industry and still more are expected.

