MoPNG initiates transition from steel to new age fiber-based LPG cylinders

New Delhi [India], August 5 : The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has announced the gradual replacement of traditional steel LPG cylinders with new-age fibre-based composite cylinders. This was disclosed by Suresh Gopi, Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

As of July 1, 32.68 crore active domestic LPG consumers are being served by public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). To ensure a steady supply of refills and to accommodate new LPG connections, OMCs have over 50 crore cylinders in circulation, most of which are steel cylinders. To meet the needs of replacement and future demand, OMCs regularly review their inventories and issue tenders for the procurement of new cylinders.

Composite cylinders, a recent introduction by PSU OMCs, are gradually being introduced into the market. These innovative cylinders feature a three-layered construction: an inner liner made of blow-moulded High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), a composite layer of polymer-wrapped fibreglass, and an outer jacket of HDPE.

While these composite cylinders are more expensive than the traditional steel ones, they offer several advantagesthey are significantly lighter, rust-free, translucent, and notably safer.

OMCs procure these composite cylinders through a competitive bidding process from manufacturers who meet the tender requirements. Currently, there is no proposal for OMCs to set up their manufacturing facilities for these cylinders in India.

To promote the adoption of composite cylinders, OMCs have launched various awareness campaigns. These include generating consumer awareness through the display of banners and standees, distributing pamphlets during home deliveries, and other marketing initiatives. These efforts are designed to educate consumers about the benefits of composite cylinders and to encourage their usage.

