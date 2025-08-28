Morari Bapu’s Ram Katha in Katowice: A Solemn Tribute to Auschwitz Victims

Katowice [Poland], August 28: Renowned spiritual leader Morari Bapu is currently conducting a Ram Katha (discourses on the Ramayana) at the Katowice International Conference Centre, offering a solemn tribute to the victims of Auschwitz and all those who lost their lives in Poland during times of atrocity. This ongoing Katha, titled “Manas Vairagya,” reflects timeless spiritual values of detachment, compassion, truth, and love, connecting the wisdom of the Ramayana with universal human experience.

The Katha emphasizes vairagya (detachment and dispassion), symbolized by Hanuman Ji, while truth, love, and compassion are represented by Ram, Krishna, and Shiva, respectively.

Drawing upon key verses, Bapu has picked two central lines:

Bal Kand 216 and Aranya Kand 15:

“Sahaj bairag roop manu mora, thakita hota jimi chanda chakora”

“Kahia tata so parama bairagi, tran sama siddhi tini guna tyagi.”

(“My nature is of spontaneous detachment; just as the moon always draws the chakora bird without effort, so too does my heart remain naturally inclined toward renunciation. It is said that he is the supreme renunciate who has mastered the threefold perfection and renounced the threefold qualities of worldly existence.)

These verses convey the essence of simplicity, moral integrity, and inner discipline.

He noted that the Ayodhya Kand exemplifies vairagya most profoundly, and he shared key ethical teachings from the Ramayana: that theft is a sin, but so is the unnecessary accumulation of wealth. He further explained that speech (Shabd) is Brahma, while silence (Ashabd) is Parabrahma, illustrating the balance between expression and inner stillness.

Addressing questions on fear of death, Bapu observed, “Fear itself is death.”

He distinguished between outward and inward vairagya, explaining that while ascetic clothing such as ochre or saffron robes symbolize detachment externally, true vairagya is reflected in one's temperament and inner disposition. Emphasizing the purpose of his Katha, he remarked that his aim is not only to reach the Lord, but to reach all listeners with wisdom, compassion, and spiritual understanding.

The ongoing Katha in Katowice serves as both a spiritual journey and a solemn tribute, inspiring reflection and remembrance for those tormented at Auschwitz and other tragedies in Poland.

Auschwitz and Poland

Auschwitz, located near the town of Oświęcim in Poland, was the largest Nazi concentration and extermination camp during World War II. Between 1940 and 1945, over 1.1 million men, women, and children—predominantly Jews—were systematically murdered there, along with thousands of Poles, Romani people, and others targeted by the Nazi regime. Auschwitz has become a global symbol of the horrors of the Holocaust, representing the consequences of hatred, intolerance, and dehumanization. Poland itself endured immense suffering during the war, with millions of civilians killed and communities devastated. Remembering these tragedies serves as a solemn reminder of the value of human life, compassion, and moral responsibility, themes that resonate deeply with the spiritual teachings of Morari Bapu's Ram Katha.



Dates: August 23 – September 4, 2025 (ongoing)

Time: 10 am daily.

Venue: Katowice International Conference Centre, Poland

The discourse is followed by a vegetarian meal for all.

About Morari Bapu

Morari Bapu, who is a renowned exponent of the Ramayana, has been reciting Ram Kathas for over sixty-five years. He draws from Vedic Sanatana Dharma, popularly known as Hindu Sanatana Dharma. His narrations are celebrated worldwide for their emphasis on universal peace and the messages of truth, love, and compassion. Bapu's unique approach draws upon examples from various religions, inviting people of all faiths to partake in the spiritual journey.

Morari Bapu began his remarkable journey of reciting the Ram Charita Manas, a revered version of the Ramayana by Goswami Tulsidas, at the age of fourteen in front of a small village audience. Over the decades, he has held Ram Kathas in numerous cities and pilgrimage sites across India and around the world, including Sri Lanka, Indonesia, South Africa, Kenya, the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Israel, and Japan, attracting millions of followers.

Beyond traditional venues, Bapu has also conducted Ram Kathas for marginalized communities, including sex workers and transgender individuals, and has been actively involved in humanitarian efforts in disaster-hit areas globally, including war-torn Ukraine and Israel.

