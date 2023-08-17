Mortantra – One stop destination in Ahmedabad for Handcrafted Jewellery

Shaili & Naimish Sakhpara – Founder, Mortantra

Ahmedabadi Shaili Sakhpara started a handcrafted Jewellery business by designing her own wedding jewellery

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 17: Customised and handcrafted jewellery has become a center of attraction for the new generation for some time now be it a wedding or any festival. Today’s generation prefers to wear handcrafted gold-plated jewellery over gold jewellery. A grand opening in Ahmedabad of Mortantra, a pioneer in handcrafted jewellery specialising in gold-plated Indian jewellery featuring craftsmanship and innovation.

Talking about handcrafted jewellery, founders Shaili and Naimish Sakhpara said, “According to a recent study, the demand for handmade jewellery in India has grown by 86%, and according to Allied Market Research, the Indian costume jewellery market was valued at $1.78 billion in 2019. It grew by 7%. It is estimated to reach $2.12 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR. The whole category that we are working in – that is gold plated jewellery is in trend as people want change; they don’t want the hassle of gold jewellery to be taken care of at destination weddings and even otherwise. Handy, beautiful and well-priced gold-plated jewellery is in trend. Mortantra specialises in handcrafted gold-plated indian jewellery. What makes the jewellery stand out is the craftsmanship and the consistent innovations to craft jewellery that looks regal and yet is affordable luxury.”

Talking about her beginning, Shaili Naimish Sakhpara said that “The search for beautiful bridal jewellery without burning a hole in the pocket led to the idea of Mortantra. I was a desperate bride who ended up crafting her own jewellery and then matrimony gave birth to Mortantra.The designs are heavily inspired by the beauty of peacocks and thus the name, which simply means ‘peacock magic’ – mor-tantra. Mortantra, as a brand, has an emotional voice that brides and clients are so connected to. We wanted to have a flagship store which is not just a store but an extension of our brand voice – we wanted a store to be an emotion-driven experience. Our clients take pride in becoming mortantra brides and patrons. Our flagship store will be an experience to reciprocate all of that love.”

