MOS Utility Limited's FY24 net profit Up By 71 per cent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7: MOS Utility Limited (NSE: MOS), One of the leading providers of digital products and services in the B2B, B2B2C, and financial technology sectors, utilizing an integrated business model through its online portal, has reported its Audited financials for H2 FY24 and FY24.

Key Financial Highlights (Consolidated)

H2 FY24:

Total Income of Rs 105.44 Cr, YoY growth of 90.64%

EBITDA of Rs 10.42 Cr, YoY growth of 55.41%

PAT of Rs 6.38 Cr, YoY growth of 71.32%

EPS of Rs 2.57, YoY growth of 7.98%

FY24

Total Income of Rs 193.09 Cr, YoY growth of 76.07%

EBITDA of Rs 17.85 Cr, YoY growth of 68.01%

PAT of Rs 12.13 Cr, YoY growth of 113.61%

EPS of Rs 4.17, YoY growth of 12.10%

Key Highlights For FY24

During the year, company acquired 51% of Indicore Infocomm Pvt Ltd, 51% of JC Ventures Pvt Ltd, and 61% of MOS Logconnect Pvt Ltd.

On April 18, 2023, the MOS Utility IPO was launched as a book-built issue worth Rs 49.97 crores. This comprised a fresh issue of 57.74 lakh shares totalling Rs 43.89 crores and an offer for sale of 8 lakh shares totalling Rs 6.08 crores.

Commenting on the performance Chirag Dineshbhai Shah, Director, MOS Utility Limited "We are pleased to report a commendable growth trajectory for MOS Utility Limited. There has been a notable increase in demand for our products and Services.

We have established a dedicated field sales team focused on onboarding active agents, resulting in a substantial increase in transaction volume and revenue across various segments such as banking, utilities, travel, entertainment, and franchise operations.

Our strategic initiatives, such as expanding our field sales team, making significant investments in platform development, and executing strategic acquisitions, have positioned us for sustained growth and success. These efforts have boosted our transaction volume and revenue while enhancing our service offerings, ensuring a superior experience for our agents and end-users.

We remain dedicated to continuous innovation and expansion, driving value for our stakeholders and maintaining our competitive edge in the market."

