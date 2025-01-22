Motivation and Resilience Take Center Stage as Dr Dinesh shahra Launches His Book on The Holiness Dalai Lama at NK College

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22: Dr. Dinesh Shahra, celebrated author and thought leader, made an impactful visit to Nagindas Khandwala College, Malad, to launch his latest book, Dalai Lama's Secret to Happiness. The event was marked by the presence of prominent faculty members, including Professor Dr. Mona Mehta, Vice Principal and IQAC Coordinator, along with Poonam Shah, Dr. Poonam Popat, and Dr. Meha Mandawewala, who welcomed him warmly.

During his keynote address, Dr. Shahra reflected on his personal experiences with His Holiness the Dalai Lama, describing them as life-altering. "The humility and wisdom of His Holiness showed me the true meaning of compassion and inner strength," he shared, inspiring the audience to explore the deeper teachings of the revered spiritual leader.

His book captures the essence of the Dalai Lama's journey and his unwavering commitment to peace and resilience. Dr. Shahra encouraged students to adopt these values, saying, "The principles of loving-kindness and mindfulness can guide young minds through challenges and help them build a life rooted in harmony and purpose."

A unique highlight of the event was Dr. Shahra's heartfelt performance of a song he composed as a tribute to His Holiness. The soulful melody resonated with the attendees, leaving them uplifted and inspired.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mona Mehta remarked, "Dr. Shahra's words reflect his passion for spreading positivity and wisdom. His book is a valuable resource for anyone seeking inspiration and clarity."

The coordinators of the college also commended Dr. Shahra's ability to connect with students, emphasizing how his insights align with the aspirations of today's youth.

The session concluded with a lively interaction where students engaged Dr. Shahra with questions about his life, the writing process, and lessons from the Dalai Lama's philosophy. He left them with a powerful message: "Compassion and mindfulness are the keys to unlocking your true potential."

Dalai Lama's Secret to Happiness Path is now available and offers readers a deep dive into the life and teachings of one of the most iconic spiritual figures of our time.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor