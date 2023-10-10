motorola edge 40 and moto g54 5G Available for Lowest Ever Prices at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Along with Other moto Bestsellers

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 10: Motorola, India's best 5G smartphone brand^ has offered heavy discounts on its bestselling smartphone, the motorola edge 40, and the latest moto g series offering- moto g54 5G during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale with incredibly attractive festive special Big Billion Days prices, along with other smartphones across the motorola edge, moto g, and moto e series.

Lowest ever price is on offer for the world's slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP68 rating, the motorola edge 40, available at a Big Billion Day festive special price of Rs. 23,999*. It is also the world's first smartphone to be powered by the blazing fast MediaTek™ Dimensity 8020 Processor, along with the segment first 144Hz 3D curved display with edge lights (6.55" pOLED HDR10+). This device also has a 4400mAh powerful battery with 68W TurboPower™ and supports segment's first wireless charging. It boasts a premium vegan leather finish and a metal frame, ensuring a comfortable grip and comes in vibrant fantastic colours, including Viva Magenta - Pantone Colour of the Year 2023. The smartphone has an impressive 50MP camera with a f/1.4 aperture- widest in the segment, advanced OIS- feature Horizon lock for capturing shake free videos and 2um ultra pixel technology, that promises exceptional photography.

Further strengthening Motorola's 5G portfolio, the moto g54 5G, India's most powerful~ 5G smartphone enables users to experience marvelous performance in the sub-20K segment at never-before-seen prices of Rs. 12,999* and Rs. 14,999* for 8+128 GB and 12+256 GB variants respectively. The moto g54 5G is the segment's 1st smartphone with in-built 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration and segment's most powerful MediaTek™ Dimensity 7020 octa-core processor. Additionally, this device has segment-first 50MP shake-free camera with Optical Image Stabilization. It is equipped with segment's highest 6,000mAh battery with the superfast speed of TurboPower™ 33W charger for long-lasting usage. it features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will also have Google Auto Enhance coming soon.

India's most affordable smartphone with in-built 8GB RAM & 128GB storage, the moto e13 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 6,749*. This device is backed by a 5000mAh battery to ensure long-lasting power and minimal downtime.

The moto g32, with in-built 8GB of RAM and a massive 128GB storage that can be expanded up to 1TB, is at a disruptive festive special price of Rs. 8,999*. Its Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor ensures that the phone handles every task effortlessly. It comes with 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate ensuring smooth scrolling with sharper views and transitions.

Consumers can purchase the Big Billion Days Specials, world's lightest IP68 rated 5G* and the world's first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek™ Dimensity 7030 processor, the motorola edge 40 neo, at a starting price of Rs. 19,999. (including bank offer). The device features the segment-first 144Hz 6.55" curved pOLED display with 10-bit billion colours and PANTONE™ curated trend-setting colors like Soothing Sea, Caneel Bay, and Black Beauty. The phone has a light and thin endless edge design with vegan leather finish. It also comes with 50MP Ultra Pixel Night Vision primary camera with OIS and 13MP secondary camera (Ultrawide+Macro+Depth). The camera system now also comes with Google Auto Enhance.

At Rs. 16,999*, the moto g84 5G becomes the first smartphone ever featuring Pantone™ colour of the Year 2023 Viva magenta with vegan leather in the sub 20K segment to be launched in Pantone™ curated colours. Its 120Hz 6.55" pOLED display with 10-bit colour depth and 100% DCI- P3 support delivers over a billion shades of film-quality colours.

Moreover, Motorola is all set to redefine your home entertainment experience with the BBD Special EnvisionX TV range. This range boasts screen sizes from 32" to 86" with Google TV on all models (except 86"). The lineup includes the QLED range, which is available in the 55" & 65" Sizes. The range is now live at never-seen-before prices starting from Rs 9,499*, with features like Quantum Glow Technology, Dolby Vision & Atmos, and up to 120 Hz Refresh Rate. The EnvisionX range is powered by a quad-core processor from MediaTek, ensuring lightning-fast performance and seamless multitasking. For ultimate convenience, the EnvisionX range will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

Details of the offers and discounts offered by Motorola on their select smartphones during this event are mentioned below:

*T&C Apply. Prices include the bank/pre-paid/Exchange offers until offers/stocks last. To learn more about the offers and discounts applicable during the sale event, please visit flipkart.com.

Please note that the offers are subject to change at the sole discretion of Flipkart.

^Source- TechArc India's Best 5G Smartphones Report

~T&C / Disclaimer - In segment from Motorola

To know more, click on the link

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor