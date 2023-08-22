MS Dhoni's Endearing Father-Daughter Bonding in Zed Black TVC Focuses on "Mann Ki Shanti"

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 22: Zed Black, a leading incense sticks brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest TVC campaign for Zed Black 3-in-1 premium incense sticks featuring the cricketing legend and former captain of the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni. The campaign aims to emphasize the importance of incorporating daily prayers into one's routine for a balanced and fulfilled life.

In today's fast-paced world, where individuals often find themselves consumed by various commitments and responsibilities, the act of taking a moment to connect with oneself through prayer can be immensely grounding. Zed Black's continued collaboration with MS Dhoni as a Brand Ambassador for the last 6 years seeks to encourage people to pause, reflect, and engage in a practice that fosters inner peace and spiritual well-being.

For more information, please visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=wz6brq4bGB8.

"'Mann Ki Shanti" is not just a TVC campaign; it's a heartfelt endeavour to bring attention to the value of daily prayers in maintaining mental and emotional equilibrium. Dhoni, known for his exceptional leadership and unshakeable composure, resonates with the campaign's message on multiple levels," shared Ankit Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House & Zed Black.

The TVC showcases Zed Black and MS Dhoni sharing a timeless message for all. In the latest TVC, the cricketing legend assumes the role of a doting father sitting for prayers as his playful daughter comes running. Dhoni emphasizes with a smile the importance of a regular prayer for ‘Mann Ki Shanti’. Dhoni, besides being a cricket legend, is also a complete family man. He does a perfect job of conveying the sentiment for all households. Add to this his legendary cool vibes and a relaxed smile, the message hits home!

Zed Black TVC campaigns have always struck a chord with the masses & netizens. Be it the Gamechanger commercial where the Captain Cool was spotted sporting a retro jersey look on the field for its flagship campaign 'Prarthna Hogi Sweekar' or MS Dhoni sharing the importance of viral prayers in a Guruji avatar last festive season. Likewise, through this latest campaign, Zed Black aims to spark conversations around the benefits of incorporating daily prayers as a means to achieve balance and mental clarity.

"We are honored to collaborate with MS Dhoni yet again, a true icon who embodies resilience and strength," said Anshul Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House & Zed Black. "As a brand, we are committed to promoting holistic well-being, and we believe that this campaign will inspire individuals to carve out time for daily prayers, nurturing their spiritual growth."

The hallmark of Zed Black's success lies in its commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices. Zed Black’s manufacturing unit, based in Indore, Madhya Pradesh has made history by becoming the world's largest solar-powered raw agarbatti production facility. The company has successfully scaled its production capacity to an astounding 3.5 crore incense sticks per day, positioning itself as a major player in the global market. The company is today amongst the top three agarbatti manufacturers in the country.

Conceptualized by Oberoi IBC the TVC will be promoted through a 360-degree approach across News & GEC Channels for the festive season and will be accompanied by a robust social media and online engagement strategy, encouraging viewers to share their own experiences with daily prayers using the hashtag #MannKiShanti.

MDPH has a plethora of top-notch quality products under its own household brands in categories such as agarbatti, essential oils, hand sanitizers, packaged tea, dhoop batti, confectionery, and more under its premium bestseller flagship labels Zed Black, Manthan, Samarpan, Orva and Din Din.

Founded in 1992, at the heart of MDPH is its 4,000-plus workforce, of which 80% are women who are involved in all aspects of incense sticks manufacturingfrom perfume making to packaging. The company processes over three crore incense sticks every day at its 9,40,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh, comprising of four factories. It has in its kitty over 1,200+ products that are exported to over 40+ countries across six continents and 15 lakh packs of Zed Black incense sticks are sold daily.

