MSR Academia Collaborates with Couture Runway Week Season 7 as Industry Partner

New Delhi [India], December 18: MSR Academia, a pioneer in fashion education, proudly partnered with the highly anticipated 7th Edition of Couture Runway Week (CRW) 2024 as its official industry and internship partner. This collaboration marked a significant milestone in bridging academic excellence with real-world exposure for aspiring fashion professionals.

Through this partnership, MSR Academia provided students with unparalleled opportunities to gain firsthand experience in the dynamic world of fashion. The institute offers an extensive range of resources to its students, including a digital library, comprehensive study materials, professional certifications, course recordings, soft skills training, and dedicated internship support. Additionally, students benefit from exclusive initiatives such as masterclasses, workshops, industry visits, a complimentary AI course, and access to a vibrant alumni community for ongoing mentorship and guidance.

MSR Academia continues to innovate in the realm of fashion education, envisioning itself as a hub for creativity and learning. The institute is poised to introduce international short-term study programs, advanced pre-recorded and offline courses, and additional global collaborations to redefine fashion education for Indian and international students alike.

The 7th Edition of Couture Runway Week, powered by Phenav, concluded with resounding success, solidifying its reputation as a premier platform for fashion innovation and creativity. Held at Designers in New Delhi, the event brought together over 100+ acclaimed designers and global fashion brands, captivating a diverse audience of fashion enthusiasts and industry experts.

This year’s event was a spectacular celebration of artistry, craftsmanship, and sustainability, highlighting the importance of blending traditional techniques with modern aesthetics. With an emphasis on fostering creativity and sustainability, Couture Runway Week 2024 has cemented its position as a landmark event on the global fashion calendar.

Through this groundbreaking partnership with CRW, MSR Academia continues its mission of empowering students with transformative experiences, equipping them with the skills and vision needed to thrive in the ever-evolving fashion industry.

