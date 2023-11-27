Mumbaiya Misal and Vadapav targets 200+ outlets across Gujarat in two years, eyes national presence

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 27: Fast-food chain Mumbaiya Misal and Vadapav (MMV), celebrated for its authentic Maharashtrian cuisine, is set to scale new heights with an extensive expansion plan across Gujarat and India. From its modest beginnings on an Ahmedabad pavement to emerging as one of India's fastest-growing chains, MMV is on a mission to reshape Gujarat's culinary landscape with its rich and flavourful offerings.

With a distinct fusion of Mumbai's street food charm and the vibrant flavours of Maharashtrian cuisine, MMV has become a symbol of culinary excellence. Renowned for its mouthwatering recipes, MMV has evolved into a chain of outlets, captivating the palates of food enthusiasts and building a diverse and expanding customer base.

With 50+ outlets in Gujarat at present, the fast-food chain has laid the groundwork for its ambitious expansion. The brand aims to establish more than 200 outlets across the state in the next two years, marking a major milestone in its journey and reflecting its commitment to making its signature Mumbaiya Vadapav and Misal Pav easily accessible to communities throughout Gujarat.

Commenting on the expansion plans, Nisarg R Thakkar, Managing Director, MMV, said, “Our vision has always been to bring the authentic flavours of Mumbaiya Vadapav and Misal Pav to every corner of Gujarat. We have grown rapidly in the last couple of years driven by culinary innovation, affordability, and, most importantly, the satisfaction of our patrons. Our goal is to grow multifold over the coming years. We are presently focused on Gujarat but we want to emerge as a pan-India fast-food chain. We also want to establish a global presence.”

At the heart of MMV's success as the ultimate fast-food destination for all is its commitment to a pocket-friendly menu, ensuring delectable culinary experiences are accessible to everyone. It takes pride in offering affordable yet mouthwatering options that cater to a variety of tastes and budgets.

Mr Thakkar, a seasoned professional in the food industry with an experience of more than 10 years, emphasised that as they continue to grow, the goal is to create a network of fast-food outlets which not only satisfy the gastronomic cravings of patrons but also contribute significantly to the local economy.

While MMV specialises in Mumbaiya Misal and Vadapav, its extensive menu also comprises spicy curries, flavourful and hearty Vadapav varieties, Sev usal, Samosa Pav, Fry Misal, Sabudana khichdi, Sabudana vada, and a range of hot and chilled beverages.

Embarking on the next phase of its growth, dubbed MMV 2.0, MMV recently launched its flagship store in Anand, where patrons get a much more extensive menu to choose from. Mr Thakkar said that the menu would be gradually expanded in other outlets too.

