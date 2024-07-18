Music Boutique Celebrates Success with Multiple Awards in 2024

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: This year has proven to be exceptionally rewarding for Shameer Tandon's Music Boutique, as the creative powerhouse continues to garner accolades for its innovative music compositions and videos. Following the success of their collaboration with ITC Savlon on the 'Haath Dhona Cool Hai' campaign featuring Emiway Bantai and The Dharavi Dream Project, Shameer Tandon's Music Boutique proudly announces yet another prestigious award: the Gold award at the Economic Times Shark Awards for the Mahindra Rise Season of Festivals Anthem.

The project presented a unique challenge, aiming to encapsulate the essence of multiple festivals under the Mahindra Rise umbrella into a cohesive musical narrative. Overcoming this complex task in record time, Music Boutique showcased their versatility by seamlessly blending various musical genres, from blues and sufi to rock, into a captivating two-minute composition with felicitous lyrics 'sur jab judta sab jud jaave'.

"We are immensely grateful to the visionary team at Mahindra for entrusting us with such a creatively ambitious project," said Shameer Tandon, Founder, Music Boutique. "Their faith in our ability to deliver under tight deadlines is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise."

The anthem features contributions from renowned artists including the esteemed Rekha Bhardwaj, whose vocal prowess added depth and emotion to the composition. The music video, which accompanies the anthem, has been widely acclaimed for its artistic merit and ability to visually interpret the diverse cultural tapestry of Mahindra's festival celebrations.

The anthem celebrates festivals such as the Mahindra Independence Rock Festival, Mahindra Blues Festival, Mahindra Kabira Festival, Mahindra Percussion Festival, Mahindra Roots Festival, Mahindra Sanatkada Festival, and Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards Festival. Each of these festivals embodies a unique cultural and musical journey, expertly woven together in the anthem's composition.

Founded with a passion for innovative musical storytelling, Music Boutique by Shameer Tandon is a leading creative agency specializing in bespoke compositions for brands and entertainment. With a diverse team of composers, producers, and artists, Music Boutique transforms brand narratives into memorable musical experiences that resonate globally.

