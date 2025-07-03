Musk-run Starlink’s India authorisation still under evaluation at IN-SPACe

New Delhi, July 3 The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) is currently evaluating the approval process for Elon Musk’s affordable satellite-based internet service Starlink, which is likely to roll out in the country in a few months.

Reliable sources told IANS on Thursday that “the authorisation is still under evaluation” at the space regulator’s end for Starlink services in the country.

IN-SPACe, however, did not immediately comment on the status of the authorisation process, whether it has reached an advanced stage.

IN-SPACe Chairman Dr Pawan Goenka has met Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO of SpaceX and the meeting focused on resolving outstanding issues related to authorisations.

While the groundwork is nearly complete, some technical and procedural steps remain before the service can be launched in a few months, according to sources.

On Wednesday, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told IANS that all due diligence has been completed from their end for the entry of SpaceX’s Starlink service in India, and once they receive the necessary regulatory and licensing approvals from the space regulator, they can roll out the service in the country whenever they wish to.

“Now the ball is in Starlink’s court to begin their services in India after receiving those approvals,” Scindia said.

Dr Goenka recently confirmed in reports that most of the regulatory and licensing requirements for Starlink have been addressed.

The space regulator already issued a draft letter of intent (LOI) to the company. Once both sides sign this document, Starlink will be officially cleared to roll out its services in the Indian market. Starlink provides internet through a network of satellites orbiting Earth. The company currently operates the world’s largest constellation of satellites, with more than 6,750 in orbit.

Starlink services are already available in several countries, including Mongolia, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Jordan, Yemen, Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka.

