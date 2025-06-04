Narayana Secures 5 of the Top Ten Ranks in JEE Advanced 2025

New Delhi [India], June 4: Narayana once again demonstrated academic supremacy by clinching 5 of the top 10 ranks in the JEE Advanced 2025 open category. This year's standout achiever is Majid Hussain (AIR 3) of Madhya Pradesh, Parth Mandar Vartak (AIR 4) from Maharashtra, Akshat Chaurasia (AIR 6) from Rajasthan, Sahil Deo (AIR 7) from Maharashtra, and Vadlamudi Lokesh (AIR 10) from Andhra Pradesh. Their exemplary results underscore Narayana's unwavering focus on research-driven pedagogy and student success across the nation.

The institution's remarkable performance extends beyond the top ten with 43 students placing in the top 100 and 200 within the top 1000, reflecting the collective effort of students and the institution's longstanding academic tradition.

Dr P. Sindhura, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, extended her heartfelt congratulations to the achievers, stating:

“The success of our students stems from Narayana's robust learning ecosystem, which emphasises conceptual mastery, rigorous practice, and technology-driven education. Our holistic approach, championed through the Disha programme, supports students both academically and emotionally, with a strong focus on their mental well-being.

Our unique Concept Definition Formula (CDF) methodology fosters critical thinking, while a structured micro-schedule maximises learning efficiency. Through periodic assessments, detailed error analysis, and personalised mentoring, we empower students to excel in competitive exams like the JEE. Our faculty go beyond teaching, they inspire, guide, and nurture each student's potential.”

Ms P. Sharani, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, attributed this phenomenal success to the seamless synergy between students, parents, and teachers. She highlighted the pivotal role of technology in enhancing academic performance, adding:

“Our in-house, Online self-learning app nLearn, facilitates real-time progress tracking, adaptive learning, and performance analysis, ensuring that students receive personalised support at every stage of their preparation.”

For over four decades, Narayana Educational Institutions have remained steadfast in their mission to shape future leaders and contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress. At Narayana, we believe “Your Dreams Are Our Dreams”, and these exceptional results are a testament to our unwavering commitment to turning aspirations into achievements.

About Narayana Educational Institutions

With a vast network of 900+ schools, colleges, coaching centers, and professional colleges across 23 Indian states and 250+ cities, Narayana Educational Institutions is one of Asia's largest and well-respected education groups with over 46 years of legacy in the field of education. The institution has a team of more than 50,000+ highly experienced teachers, R&D Heads, and Subject Matter Experts, in addition to the non-academic staff, who help over 600,000+ students every year with their education, from kindergarten to post-graduate studies. Their central focus remains on striking a harmonious balance between the curricular and co-curricular domains so that the students reach their full potential. Furthermore, they offer comprehensive academic programmes tailored to help students realize their ambitions in the engineering, medical, CA, and civil service streams, showcasing their firm dedication to career-oriented teaching. With this, Narayana commits to fulfilling dreams of millions across the nation as at Narayana, your dreams are our dreams.

To know more, visit us at: https://www.narayanaschools.in/

