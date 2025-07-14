Navi Mumbai Premier League Pvt. Ltd. subsidiary of Rose Merc Ltd Secures Rights for Navi Mumbai Premier League Season 4

India PR Distribution

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: Big news from Rose Merc Ltd.: its subsidiary, Navi Mumbai Premier League Pvt. Ltd. (NMPL), has officially locked in exclusive rights for event management, marketing, and sponsorship of Season 4 of the Navi Mumbai Premier League (NMPL) the highly anticipated T20 cricket tournament for 2025-26.

The rights were granted by Mazgaon Cricket Club under the authority of the Mumbai Cricket Association (which falls under BCCI), and it's a huge vote of confidence in the way NMPL has handled things over the past three seasons.

The league has grown massively matches have been aired live on DD Sports and streamed across top online platforms, putting NMPL on the map as one of the biggest names in India's domestic T20 circuit.

With this new season, NMPL is taking full charge from marketing campaigns and sponsor deals to managing the entire event, they're going all out to make it bigger and better for everyone involved players, fans, and partners alike.

Shah Alam, the founder of NMPL, shared,

"We're super proud of how far NMPL has come in just three seasons. Six of our players made it to the IPL and some have even gone on to represent India. That's huge."

Here are some of the standout NMPL talents who made it to the IPL:

- Aayush Mhatre - Picked by Chennai Super Kings

- Tanush Kotian - Thane Tigers → Delhi Capitals

- Yogesh Takawale - Kalyan Tuskers → Mumbai Indians, RCB

- Aman Khan - Belapur Blasters → Delhi Capitals, KKR

- Sagar Jadhav - Koperkhairane Titans → KKR

- Ankeet Chavan - Kalyan Tuskers → Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians

Vaishali Parkar Kumar, Executive Director at Rose Merc Ltd., added,

"This is a big step forward for NMPL. We're all in on growing the brand and creating more opportunities for local talent."

Harshee Haria, Director at NMPL, shared,

"We're so ready for Season 4. It's going to be electric. Every year, we're pushing harder to create something special not just for players, but for fans who love the game and want to see fresh talent rise."

With love pouring in from viewers, sponsors, and the cricket community, Season 4 of NMPL is set to be the most exciting one yet a full-on celebration of homegrown talent, passion, and the spirit of the game.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor