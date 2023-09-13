Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap face-off in revenge drama: Haddi

ATK

New Delhi [India], September 13: The crime drama Haddi, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap, is making waves this September. This outstanding film is directed by the incredible Akshat Ajay Sharma and produced by Zed Studios and Anandita Studios. Since Nawazuddin is playing such a distinctive role as a transgender person in this film, everyone is really enthused about him.

Nawazuddin's unexpected transgender look took everyone aback, and they couldn't stop talking about this movie after that. On September 7, 2023, Haddi was premiered exclusively on ZEE5.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui vs. Anurag Kashyap in Haddi

The depiction of Haddi by Nawazuddin Siddiqui has captivated the audience and turned into a hot discussion topic due to its gripping intensity and profound emotional depth. Siddiqui's transition deeply moved audiences into this unusual character.

Anurag Kashyap, a skilled actor, and filmmaker, stars opposite Siddiqui to portray the scary and complex enemy Pramod Alhawat. The audiences are already aware of Kashyap's talent for giving his characters depth and realism, and "Haddi" is no exception. Fans should expect nothing less than extraordinary performance from him.

The dynamic interaction between Siddiqui and Kashyap is what really distinguishes "Haddi" from other films. The mystery and drama in the plot are deepened due to their intense chemistry, keeping the audience on the edge of their seat the entire time.

The excitement for "Haddi" grows as the release date draws near. Since the movie promises to be thrilling and emotionally charged, audiences are even more excited to get the chance to see this extraordinary duo in action. "Haddi" is more than just a story of vengeance; it's an example of two powerful actors going above and beyond to produce a lasting cinematic masterpiece.

Haddi: A Story of Revenge and Retribution

Haddi is a chilling movie about revenge and retribution. The scene is set against the backdrop of the urban ruins in NCR, including Gurgaon and Noida. This movie delves deep into the life of Haddi, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a newcomer to the transgender community.

Haddi originally belonged to Allahabad; however, her intriguing story takes her to the busy streets of Delhi. There she takes refuge with a gang of transgenders. As the story unfolds, we witness her meteoric ascent in the criminal hierarchy.

This ascent is eventually shown to be motivated by an insatiable desire for vengeance against a once-mighty mobster turned influential politician, played expertly by Anurag Kashyap. Haddi must resort to deception and murder to revenge on her family.

Haddi presents an uncensored, raw and intricately gripping tale of retribution. This movie artfully peels back the layers of the criminal world that lurk beneath the surface of India’s capital, Delhi.

This movie uses violence to convey essential aspects of the narrative. This emphasis on violence conveys the raw and gritty nature of this world. So, ready yourself for an intriguing and wickedly twisted revenge drama film that explores the dark secrets underlying India's criminal underworld.

Star-Studded Cast of Haddi

The film's central point is Haddi, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a talented performer famous for his ability to engulf himself in his characters completely. In this one-of-a-kind movie, Siddiqui plays the part of Haddi, a transgender woman seeking vengeance.

His excellent addition of a unique combination of weakness and power makes his representation of the character nothing short of amazing. As a result of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's dedication to the role, Haddi's story becomes more emotionally involved and forces the audience to confront stereotypes.

Opposite Siddiqui is the exceptional Anurag Kashyap, who portrays the part of renowned gangster turned prominent politician Pramod Ahlawat. Kashyap portrays this villainous persona in a gripping way.

The character of Promod gains an edge from the already high and driven charisma of Anurag Kashyap, which keeps the audience on edge the entire time. The relationship between Nawazuddin and Anurag's characters has more depth owing to his and Siddiqui's relationship in the movie, intensifying the tensions.

Other cast members in this ensemble include:

* Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub plays Irfan.

* Ila Arun portrays Revathy Amma

* Inder is played by Saurabh Sachdeva

* Chunna is played by Shridhar Dubey

* Rajesh Kumar plays Satto.

* Saharsh Shukla plays Jogi.

* Vipin Sharma

Trailer for Haddi

The "Haddi" trailer provides fans an exciting glimpse into the film's universe. This trailer brings the dramatic scenes and intriguing climaxes of the upcoming movie. With his outstanding acting abilities, Nawazuddin Siddiqui created a compelling and relatable persona in Haddi. Pramod Alhawat, played by Anurag Kashyap, adds a mesmerizing element of suspense and struggle to the narrative.

As the trailer continues, audiences are introduced to a delicate dynamic between strength and frailness, wrath and regret.

This is the main focus of Haddi's story. The National Capital Region's (NCR) ruins serve as the film's backdrop, offering a bleak and powerful visual aspect that enhances the mood.

