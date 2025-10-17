NCPA Announces a Two-Day Tribute Honouring the Life and Legacy of Zakir Hussain on His First Death Anniversary

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), India's premier multi-venue multi-genre cultural institution, announces 'Maestro Forever: A Tribute to Zakir Hussain', a two-day homage to the legendary tabla virtuoso and esteemed Council Member, late Zakir Hussain, on 14 and 15 December 2025. Maestro Forever will witness over 55 artistes who are expected to perform, from India and across the world, many of whom shared the stage and deep bonds with Hussain. The programme will include musical performances, lecture-demonstrations, talks, a photo exhibition tracing his journey, and documentary screenings. His wife Antonia, along with daughters Anisa and Isabella, and his brothers will join artistes and admirers to honour his memory. Box Office to open on the 9th of November for NCPA members and the 12th of November for the public.

Zakir Hussain's relationship with the NCPA was long and profound from his early performances with his father, Ustad Alla Rakha and Pt. Ravi Shankar, to his remarkable collaborations with the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI), Hussain continually expanded the possibilities of rhythm and music. His commissioned works for the SOI, including Peshkar and the Triple Concerto, remain milestones in the orchestra's history and exemplify his gift for crossing musical boundaries. Over the decades, he collaborated with the NCPA on landmark festivals and performances, including Ardha Katha, celebrating 50 years of India's independence, and Aadi Anant, a celebration of the guru-shishya tradition. Beyond his virtuosity, Hussain was admired for his openness and humanity. He carried forward the guru-shishya tradition by nurturing young talent and creating platforms for them at the Citi NCPA Aadi Anant Festival. Equally at ease with Hindustani and Carnatic traditions, Western classical, jazz, and world music, he embodied music as a universal language of harmony.

Mr. Khushroo N. Suntook, Chairman, NCPA, commented, "My dear friend and colleague, Zakir Hussain, left us last year, and with his passing, the world of music was left bereft. While his artistry in the Hindustani classical tradition was unparalleled, his true genius lay in transcending boundariesembracing Western classical, jazz, and world music with equal brilliance. Zakir shared a close association with the NCPA not only through his invaluable guidance as a Council Member but also as a mentor who generously nurtured the next generation, offering them wisdom and the privilege to share the stage with him.

It is the NCPA's deep desire that it commemorates his barsi with a two-day tribute that reflects the vastness of his musical journey. We invite artistes and audiences from across the country and beyond to join us in honouring a true national treasurean artist whose music and spirit will remain eternal."

Dr. Suvarnalata Rao, Head of Indian Music at the NCPA, shared: "Zakir ji was not only a virtuoso whose artistry captivated the world, but also a mentor, colleague and a friend whose humility and generosity inspired generations of musicians. His passing has left an enormous void, but his spirit continues to guide us. It is only fitting that the NCPA a place he treated like home hosts this tribute. We are grateful to Antonia and his brother Taufiq Qureshi for their kind cooperation, time and efforts in putting together Maestro Forever. We look forward to welcoming all audiences to join us in remembering an extraordinary human."

The NCPA will soon announce the full line-up of artistes and detailed programming. This tribute, both national and global in spirit, promises to be a one-of-a-kind commemoration for a man who was as unique as his music. The NCPA invites audiences to join in this celebration at the centre in Mumbai or virtually from across the world.

Website: https://www.ncpamumbai.com/

