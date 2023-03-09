Neha Dhupia sends an inspiring message for all women

On the occasion of women's day, the multi-talented actor-producer Neha Dhupia retweeted a video inspiring women to express their style regardless of the judgemental voices they hear from people at large. She said "'Freedom to express my style just the way I like it! Love it! Truly relatable and simply empowering. You go girls!" as she shared the video here.

Her tweet inspired many to express their views on twitter as 1900+ people poured their comments making #CelebratewithMands trend on twitter for over an hour.

The video was produced by Marks & Spencer India as an initiative to motivate women to silence the external voices with their style and wear what they want when they want. Several influencers joined the campaign re-sharing the content over social media.

