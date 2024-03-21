New Guinness World Record for Largest Human Waving National Flag Established by O.P. Jindal Global University & the Flag Foundation of India

Jindal Steel & Power Limited

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], March 21: In a record-breaking event, O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) in collaboration with the Flag Foundation of India (FFI), created the largest human waving national flag surpassing all previous Guinness World Records. The event saw the certified participation of 7368 students and staff of JGU which was endorsed by the Officials of the Guinness World Records organization. It was a momentous occasion as all participants enthusiastically gathered in the colours of the Indian flag to mark this unique occasion which included students from all schools and institutes of JGU, staff, faculty and other officials.

The Adjudicator for the Guinness World Records Rishi Nath, who was present on the campus to certify the event said, "I am delighted to announce that O.P. Jindal Global University in collaboration with the Flag Foundation of India has successfully created the largest human waving flag record with 7368 enthusiastic participants. JGU & FFI is now the record holder for this activity and I am pleased to endorse their effort that this new record will be a part of the Official Guinness Book of World Records."

The landmark event was organized by JGU in collaboration with the Flag Foundation of India, a non- profit organization dedicated to rekindling the Indian spirit of nationalism. The Tiranga embodies our modem democratic, secular and liberal values, which should be embraced by all Indians in their endeavor to build a strong and progressive India, which would take its rightful place in the world.

The Founding Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Naveen Jindal and the driving force behind the Flag Foundation said, "I congratulate the Flag Foundation of India and O.P Jindal Global University who have successfully created a new Guinness World Record for the largest human image of a waving national flag. On 23 January, 2004, the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India ruled that flying of the National Flag is the Fundamental Right of an Indian citizen within the Constitution of India that grants freedom of speech and expression. It is important to display our National Flag not only at significant public buildings but also at our homes to showcase our national pride and unity. When we display the flag, we rise above narrow considerations of religion, caste, language, region, etc. and it reminds us of being, first and foremost, an Indian. At the same time, it represents every Indian religion, language, culture and region and is thus the greatest symbol of our 'unity in diversity'."

Speaking on the occasion, the Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar said, "This year we mark the 15th anniversary of India's leading private university. With more than 11,000 students and 1100+ faculty members across all Schools and Institutes, JGU has been a benchmark in transformational higher education which brings international standards of learning and knowledge creation for our students. Establishing the Guinness World Record for the largest human waving national flag is a notable event. It is indeed an occasion that befits our 15th anniversary and marks our commitment to excellence and innovation. The recognition by the Guinness World Records reinforces our commitment to building a robust India through education. The Flag Foundation of India was set up as a registered society, a non-profit body after Naveen Jindal won a decade long court battle that enabled all Indians to display our National Flag with honour and pride at their homes, offices and factories on all days of the year."

Prof. Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, O.P. Jindal Global University said, "Today marks an event which brought together the JGU community as a unified and integrated organization to achieve this landmark record. The recognition awarded by the Guinness World Record organization stands as a testament to strengthen pride in our identity as Indians and our commitment to uphold the values enshrined in the Tricolour which represent the values of Democracy, Inclusivity, Respect and Tolerance across all races, region or religion."

Maj. General (Retd) Ashim Kohli, Secretary General, Flag Foundation of India said, "By choosing the path of striving to uphold the dignity of the Tiranga, this project aims at regenerating that sense of pride and removing those layers of hesitation which keep us from living a life of a true nationalist. The 'Flag Foundation of India' is an attempt to rekindle that spirit of nationalism. We have also installed more than 80 monumental flags across the length and breadth of the nation.

In 2004, after a protracted legal battle fought by Naveen Jindal (Industrialist, sportsman & Member of Parliament), the Supreme Court of India ruled that the display of the national flag by every citizen on all days of the year, a fundamental right. Thereafter, he founded the Flag Foundation of India.

