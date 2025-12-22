New IOC fuel storage facility in Ladakh strengthens energy security in high-altitude areas: IOC Chairman

New Delhi [India], December 22 : Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney said the newly inaugurated bulk petroleum storage facility in Ladakh, developed with the support of the Indian Army, will play a critical role in strengthening fuel security and logistics in high-altitude and forward areas.

Taking to social media platform X, Sahney said, "Thank you, Hon'ble Minister @HardeepSPuri ji, for highlighting this milestone. This facility in Ladakh will greatly strengthen energy security in high-altitude regions and support Advanced Winter Stocking operations in forward areas. #IndianOil remains focused on delivering dependable energy solutions in service of national priorities."

The development was first shared by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who said the facility has been engineered to operate in extreme terrain and harsh climatic conditions, ensuring uninterrupted fuel availability even during prolonged winters.

Puri said, "India's leading energy Maharatna @IndianOilcl, along with @adgpi, has inaugurated a Bulk Petroleum Storage facility in Ladakh to strengthen energy security in high-altitude regions. Engineered for extreme terrain, this installation will power India's Advanced Winter Stocking (AWS) operations and significantly enhance operational readiness in forward areas."

The new facility is aimed at strengthening fuel logistics for the Indian Army in high-altitude areas while ensuring uninterrupted supply to civilians, which is crucial for winter stocking and sustained operations. The storage units are advanced in design, largely underground, and built to withstand extreme weather conditions, ensuring enhanced safety, reliability, and operational efficiency.

Given Ladakh's challenging terrain, where fuel transportation involves long round trips and frequent road closures due to snowfall, strategic fuel storage is considered vital. The infrastructure is expected to play a key role in maintaining the operational readiness of troops and armoured vehicles deployed near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The project is also expected to enhance fuel self-reliance, reduce dependence on diesel generators, and support efficient military mobility in forward areas.

Indian Oil Corporation has maintained a long-standing presence in Ladakh since the 1970s, operating key energy infrastructure to support both defence and civilian requirements. IOC operates a petroleum bulk storage depot near Leh town at an altitude of over 3,400 metres and also runs the world's highest LPG bottling plant in Phey village, Leh district, which supplies LPG to the Indian Army and remote civilian areas. The LPG plant is now powered by solar energy, reducing diesel consumption.

IOC has also introduced a special winter-grade diesel for Ladakh that remains functional at temperatures as low as minus 33 degrees Celsius, ensuring uninterrupted vehicle operations during harsh winters.

The new bulk petroleum storage facility, developed in coordination with the Indian Army, is seen as a crucial step in securing fuel supply chains in Ladakh, supporting both national security objectives and the energy needs of local populations.

