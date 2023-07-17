Nidarshana Gowani Receives Empowered Women Icon Award at House of Lords

Acknowledging the remarkable accomplishments of Nidarshana Gowani

New Delhi (India), July 17: Nidarshana Gowani, a trustee of the Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, was recently presented with the esteemed Empowered Women Icon Award. The distinguished Meenakshi Lekhi Ji had the honor of bestowing the award upon Gowani at the illustrious House of Lords in the UK Parliament. This remarkable achievement serves as a testament to Gowani’s unwavering commitment to empowering women and her significant contributions to society.

Gowani, a philanthropist and advocate for women’s rights, expressed her heartfelt gratitude upon receiving the award. Acknowledging the honor bestowed upon her, she emphasized the importance of empowering women and the need for their voices to be heard and valued.

The Empowered Women Icon Award recognizes individuals who have made significant strides in championing and uplifting women in their respective fields. Gowani’s dedication and tireless efforts as a trustee of the Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust have positively impacted the lives of numerous women, providing them with essential support and opportunities for growth.

The ceremony took place at the prestigious House of Lords in the UK Parliament, adding to the significance of the occasion. Meenakshi Lekhi Ji, a highly respected figure, bestowed the award upon Gowani, highlighting her exemplary work and influential role in women’s empowerment.

Gowani extended her sincere gratitude to Swadeshi Connect and Confluence, organizations instrumental in bringing forth the empowering initiative. Their efforts in recognizing and celebrating the achievements of women underscore the importance of creating platforms that acknowledge and amplify the voices of deserving women leaders.

As Gowani accepted the Empowered Women Icon Award, she proudly represented not only herself but also the Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust. The trust, driven by the belief in women’s equal participation in society, has been instrumental in providing essential resources, education, and opportunities to empower women.

