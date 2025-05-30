Nikkhil K Masurkar Appointed as Vice Chairperson of IDMA's R&D and Innovation Committee

ENTOD Pharmaceuticals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO of Mumbai-based ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, has been appointed as the Vice Chairperson of the R&D and Innovation Committee of the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA) for the term 2025-2026.

The Indian Drug Manufacturers Association, India's largest pharmaceutical industry body, represents over 1,100 member companies, with a majority being Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Speaking on the occasion, Masurkar expressed his deep sense of responsibility and commitment, "It is an absolute honour to be entrusted with this role. I look forward to cultivating a robust culture of pharmaceutical R&D across India. Our vision is to spark an innovation wave that empowers MSMEs to become the vanguard of India's pharma growth story."

Under the dynamic leadership of Chairperson Sanjiv Navangul (MD & CEO, Bharat Serums & Vaccines Ltd), and alongside an esteemed committee, Masurkar has pledged to help mobilise collaborative initiatives that promote research-led development, facilitate strategic engagement with scientific institutions, and accelerate the innovation momentum among MSMEs.

The committee's efforts align with the Government of India's bold vision of expanding the pharmaceutical industry to $450 billion by 2047, a goal that will require transformative contributions from research-driven MSMEs.

"India's pharmaceutical future rests on innovation, and MSMEs have the agility and drive to lead this transformation. Through targeted support, strategic partnerships, and a national innovation ecosystem, we aim to unlock their full potential," Masurkar added.

The R&D and Innovation Committee of IDMA plays a vital role in shaping R&D policy recommendations, fostering academia-industry linkages, and advocating for regulatory reforms that strengthen India's position as a global pharmaceutical powerhouse.

