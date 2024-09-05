Nikshan Electronics Receives 'Iconic Brand in Digital and Home Appliances' at Times Business Awards Kerala 2024

SMPL

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 5: Nikshan Electronics, a leading name in the electronics and home appliances industry, has been awarded the prestigious title of 'Iconic Brand in Digital and Home Appliances' at the Times Business Awards Kerala 2024. The award ceremony, held in the vibrant state of Kerala, saw Nikshan Ahamed, the Executive Director of Nikshan Electronics, proudly receiving the honor from renowned Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty. This accolade is a testament to the brand's consistent excellence, innovation, and customer-centric approach.

The Times Business Awards Kerala 2024 is a distinguished platform that celebrates and recognizes excellence across various industries, honoring brands and individuals for their outstanding contributions and leadership. Nikshan Electronics' recognition in the digital and home appliances category underscores its significant influence and leadership in the electronics market. The brand has been at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge technology and high-quality products, making it a household name in Kerala and beyond.

Nikshan Electronics continues to thrive and grow, expanding its footprint with new showrooms and initiatives that cater to the evolving needs of its customers. The launch of Nikshan Digital marks a new chapter in the company's journey, focusing on providing a seamless digital experience for its customers. This recent accolade highlights the company's ongoing commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, reinforcing its position as a leader in the digital and home appliances sector.

The award not only recognizes Nikshan Electronics' past achievements but also sets a high standard for its future endeavors. It reflects the brand's dedication to maintaining excellence and driving growth in the competitive electronics market. Nikshan Electronics remains committed to enhancing customer experiences through a wide range of products that combine advanced technology with reliability.

For more information about Nikshan Electronics and its wide range of products and services, please visit their official website. https://nikshanonline.com/

To watch the coverage of the award event and other related highlights, tune in to Asianet News

https://www.asianetnews.com/video/money/times-business-awards-2024-first-edition-held-at-kochi-bolgatty-palace-sigdwq

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor