Ninjacart Startup Program Launches to Empower FoodTech and AgTech Startups in Accelerating Growth

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 9: Ninjacart, India's leading agri-tech startup has announced the launch of its Ninjacart Startup Program. This agri-tech-focused startup program aims to accelerate the growth of early-stage FoodTech and AgTech startups by providing access to cutting-edge technology, venture capital partners, financial backing, and expert business advisory.

With nearly a decade of experience in transforming agricultural ecosystems, Ninjacart has collaborated with global agri-tech innovators to optimize supply chains and address distribution challenges. The Ninjacart Startup Program leverages this expertise to help startups scale faster, drive change, and lead the future of food distribution.

The Ninjacart Startup Program offers four key benefits to participants:

1. Access to Ninjacart's Advanced Technology: Ninjacart's industry-leading, cutting edge technology offers startups access to a focused suite of supply chain management proprietary tools to drive growth or enhance operational efficiency. Growth tools include demand forecasting, sales management, pricing intelligence, campaign management, and customer app. Operational tools include procurement, inventory management, workforce management, logistics, and catalog management.

2. Pitch to VC Partners: Startups will have the chance to present to top VC partners such as Syngenta Group Ventures and Base Capital on Demo Day, scheduled for February 2025.

3. Financial Backing: Ninjacart offers credits up to $50,000 to offset platform and implementation fees during the first six months of participation.

4. Expert Business Advisory: Participants will gain access to Ninjacart's domain expertise in building scalable supply chains for fresh produce, meat, and staples, offering tailored guidance to shorten their path to profitability.

The program is open to emerging startups founded in 2020 or later, with up to $1 million in funding, operating outside India. Eligible startups must be post-revenue and focused on innovating the food supply chain.

"At Ninjacart, we've always believed in the transformative power of technology to solve critical supply chain inefficiencies," said Kartheeswaran KK, Co-Founder and CEO, Ninjacart. "The Ninjacart Startup Program is designed to empower innovators who are driving systemic change in food systems. By offering our expertise, technology, and network, we aim to help startups accelerate their startup journey and propel the collective transformation of the global agriculture ecosystem."

Applications for the inaugural cohort of the Ninjacart Startup Program are now open. Startups eager to scale and transform food systems can visit https://ninjacart.com/ninjacart-startup-program/ or contact nsp@ninjacart.com to apply.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor