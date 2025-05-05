NMDC records double-digit surge in iron ore production for April

New Delhi, May 5 Public sector mining major NMDC has registered a robust 15 per cent rise in iron ore production in April to 4 million tonnes, from 3.48 million tonnes in the same month last year.

NMDC sold 3.63 million tonnes of iron ore during the month which represents a 3 per cent increase over the corresponding figure of 3.53 million tonnes in April 2024.

NMDC chairman and managing director Amitava Mukherjee said, "Our record-breaking April performance, coupled with best-ever despatch figures from our major iron ore mines -- Kirandul, Bacheli, and Donimalai -- with a growth of 12 per cent, 4 per cent and 88 per cent, respectively over the corresponding period last year, solidifies our leadership position and sets a strong foundation for achieving our ambitious target of becoming 100 million tonnes mining company by 2030."

The pellet production at the country’s largest iron ore producer aslo surged to an all-time high of 0.23 lakh tonnes, surpassing the previous April record set in 2018.

Meanwhile, NMDC Steel Limited (NSL), a demerged entity from NMDC, has recorded an 8.5 per cent month-on-month growth in its hot metal production to 2,30,111 tonnes in April, compared to the corresponding figure of 2,11,978 tonnes for March.

NMDC Limited also set a new benchmark in FY 2024-25, achieving a total production of 44.04 million tonnes (MnT) and sales of 44.4 MnT. The company also recorded its best-ever Q4 sales, reaching 12.66 MnT, the highest since its inception.

Strengthening its expansion plans, NMDC registered a record standalone capital expenditure (CAPEX) of Rs 3,707 crores in FY25, underlining its investment in capacity building and infrastructure projects.

For Q4 FY25, production was reported at 13.27 MnT, with sales improving both sequentially and annually. Compared to Q3 FY25, sales increased by 6 per cent , while year-on-year sales rose from 12.54 MnT in Q4 FY24 to 12.66 MnT.

The rising domestic iron ore demand, supported by reduced exports and merchant mining growth, contributed to NMDC’s stability.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor