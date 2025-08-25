No!ce Launches Quick-Commerce Line Of 200+ Authentic, Small-Batch Snacks & Drinks Made With High-Quality Ingredients

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 25: No!ce, a premium food brand dedicated to reviving homestyle authentic recipes through small-batch craftsmanship and high-quality ingredients, has partnered with over 40 local foodmakers across India to launch a diverse range of artisanal food and beverages. The brand currently offers a thoughtfully curated portfolio of more than 200 products across 13 categories.

* No!ce caters to premium urban customers who value packaged foods & beverages that are made with high-quality ingredients, the authentic way

* Partnered with 40+ handpicked local kitchens and manufacturers across India to craft a wide range of authentically prepared, freshly baked breads, cookies, and cakes, fresh batters, home-style dairy items, juices, sodas, and traditional snacks

From everyday staples to indulgent treats, No!ce's portfolio spans a wide range of categories, including freshly baked breads, cookies and cakes, fresh batters, home-style dairy items, juices, sodas, and traditional snacks. Top-selling products include fresh malai paneer, bakery butter cookies, natural coconut water, homestyle spicy potato and banana chips, and fresh kaju katli. All products are made with zero palm oil, no artificial colors, and mostly free from preservatives. Viral favorites include crustless sliced bread, caramelized brioche, chocolate ganache cookies, fresh lime soda, Punjabi lassi, fresh rasgullas, French chocolate rochers, and Kashmir Valley honey. Fresh bakery offerings by No!ce include artisanal breads like sourdough, shokupan, and French butter croissants, and over 10 varieties of authentic bakery-style biscuits and tea cakes.

For today's discerning consumers, food is memory, the taste of home, the comfort of time-honored recipes, and the joy of high-quality ingredients. More than ever, people are seeking products that reconnect them to tradition and authenticity. With a vision to deliver homestyle beverages and snacks within minutes, the brand brings to life flavors often lost in mass-produced options. Rooted in a taste-first philosophy, every product is crafted in small batches with care, so one can truly taste the difference.

No!ce has distinguished itself by offering products that are significantly fresher than what's typically available, staying true to its commitment to high quality. Its paneer, handcrafted in muslin cloth, boasts unmatched softness and authentic homestyle flavor. No!ce is also the only brand on quick commerce platforms to provide freshly prepared, preservative-free sweets, making it the natural choice for the festive season.

Royan Mody from No!ce said, "The packaged food space is crowded, but truly fresh, authentic, premium snacking options in India remain rare. With No!ce, we set out to create products that not only bring back forgotten Indian favorites but also introduce modern options for the next generation of consumers. We use honest ingredients, authentic recipes, and no shortcutsjust real food, made the way it should be. Every product is made by over 40 local homegrown entrepreneurs across India who share our belief in authenticity and high-quality ingredients. No!ce is, quite simply, food made with love."

The brand is also reviving authentic heritage Indian snacks from across the country, including favorites like Nipattu, Karam Gavvalu, Achappam, Nannari soda, Gujarati Gathiya, and Jeera Masala Soda snacks that have nearly disappeared from shelves. No!ce partners with local entrepreneurs from cities such as Calicut, Mangalore, Sonipat, Karur, and Proddatur, who craft small-batch, high-quality snacks using traditional methods. One such partner from Calicut, Kerala, who makes traditional snacks using age-old heirloom recipes, DGZ Internet Private Ltd shared:"Achappam (Rose Cookies) from Kerala lost major shelf space in the Indian market due to its shorter shelf life and delicate nature, which made it prone to breakage. No!ce has helped us bridge this gap and bring the regional delicacy back not just to local markets, but to consumers nationwide."

For its chocolates, cookies, and cakes, No!ce has partnered with manufacturers that operate state-of-the-art facilities catering to European and U.S. exports, bringing world-class chocolates and bakes to Indian consumers who want nothing but the best.

Provenance-led products like Lonavala Chikki, Himalayan farm honey, and Mexican tortilla chips highlight the brand's dedication to purity and authenticity. At the same time, it celebrates India's rich snacking heritage with offerings such as banana, tapioca, jackfruit, and classic namkeens, including mathri, aloo bhujia, moong dal mixture, and badam chikki.

No!ce's products are now available to purchase on Instamart across Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai.

From everyday essentials to indulgent snackshere's the full No!ce line-up.

