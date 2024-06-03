Nokia, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya to research on transportation, logistics

New Delhi, June 3 Nokia on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV), a Central University under the Ministry of Railways, to pursue research and development opportunities in the areas of transportation and logistics in India.

Nokia and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya will team up on research opportunities in 5G/6G communications targeting air, land and sea transportation use cases, standards development, smart factory/automation, and AI/GenAI labs.

"This MoU further reinforces the industry-driven approach of the university to proactively co-work with the industry stakeholders for a Viksit Bharat," Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Communications and IT, said in a statement.

The collaboration has a research focus specifically on leveraging Nokia’s Network as Code platform with a developer portal and digital twins for transportation and logistics sectors, fibre sensing and AI, and optical network planning.

The Network as Code platform with developer portal reflects Nokia’s strategic focus to drive new business models and unlock the potential that networks can deliver in terms of innovation, sustainability, and productivity.

"The collaboration with Nokia will further accelerate the technology-enabled progress in the transportation and logistics sector as well as advance the telecommunications sector," said Prof Manoj Choudhary, Vice Chancellor, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya.

The collaboration with GSV is the most recent in a series of recent partnerships between Nokia and the Indian research community. In October 2023, Nokia established a 6G Lab at its Global R&D centre in Bengaluru.

