Now buy gold and silver at ATM: D. Khushalbhai Jewellers launches India’s first ultra-modern gold ATM

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 1: When we need cash in the middle of the night, we head to an ATM. However, in a groundbreaking move, D. Khushalbhai Jewellers has introduced India's first state-of-the-art Gold ATM, enabling customers to purchase gold and silver coins round-the-clock at its showroom at Vesu VIP Road in Surat. The innovation has been launched in collaboration with a reputed gold coin company.

Speaking on the launch, Deepak Chokshi and Deep Chokshi of D. Khushalbhai Jewellers said that many customers prefer gifting gold or silver coins on special occasions, but previously, night-time purchases posed a challenge, as jewellery shops would be closed. They said that this innovative ATM removes that barrier, empowering customers to buy gold and silver coins 24 hours a day.

Known for blending tradition with technology, D. Khushalbhai Jewellers decided to do something new, which has taken shape in the form of the Gold ATM, developed with the support of a Hyderabad-based firm. The ATM was officially inaugurated at the Vesu VIP Road showroom by Surat District Collector Dr. Saurabh Pardhi on Saturday.

How the Gold ATM works

Deepak Chokshi explained that the Gold ATM functions like any other ATM, but exclusively for gold and silver transactions. The ATM does not facilitate cash transactions. Customers can use UPI or debit/credit cards to buy gold coins ranging from half a gram to 10 grams and beyond, 24 hours a day.

The purpose behind launching the Gold ATM

Highlighting the vision behind the innovative ATM, Deepak Chokshi said that gold and silver coins are not only popular gift choices but also hold long-term investment value. He said that due to limited access during nighttime hours, customers were unable to make timely purchases. The Gold ATM aims to fill this gap by offering uninterrupted access, thus enabling customers to make spontaneous purchases for gifting or investment, even in the middle of the night.

About D. Khushalbhai Jewellers: Established in 1997 in Surat, D. Khushalbhai Jewellers is a family-run legacy business now managed by the fourth generation of the Chokshi family. With the launch of this advanced and exclusive showroom at Vesu VIP Road, the brand has reinforced its commitment to innovation by launching the state's first Gold ATM. D. Khushalbhai Jewellers has been honoured with the Best Exporters Award six times and is a reputed name in diamond, gemstone, and CVD diamond jewellery.

