NPHRS Tokyo Regional Meet 2025 at Bharat Mandapam concludes with Provisional Fellowship Honors & launch of MARS Helpline

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 1: The Nations' Plenary Health and Research Summit (NPHRS) Tokyo Home Country Meeting (Regional Meeting) 2025 was successfully organized by the Indo-American (AMN) Health and Research Foundation, India Office (Indo-American.Org) at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India, on Sunday, 29th June 2025, from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM IST.

The regional meeting witnessed the launch of India's first FREE Youth Mental Health Helpline (+91 11 6931 0933), (ages 12-30) - "Mental Assistance Response Service (MARS)," led by trained youth professionals and operated by youth for youth, a step forward in making mental health support accessible across the nation.

The Indo-American (AMN) Health and Research Foundation proudly launched its bilingual anthem, "Together for a Healthier World," composed by its President, Dr. Suyash Litoriya.

Key leaders present included:

Dr. Suyash Litoriya, President, Indo-American (AMN) Health and Research Foundation, Dr. Umar Khan, Vice-President, Dr. Rishabh Rajpurohit, Ms. Priyanshi Kapoor, Dr. Sarthak Jain, Ms. Isha Sengar, Mr. Keshaw Prasad Litauriya, and Mr. Shri Ram Mishra

Presiding dignitaries included Dr. Rajesh Gaur, Dr. Vikas Leelavati Balasaheb Jadhav, Dr. Chirantan Bose, Dr. Bhupinder Anand, Dr. Yashodhara Gaur, and Dr. Priya Singh Kushwah.

The regional meeting was attended by professionals from diverse medical and health backgrounds, including MBBS, MD/MS, DM/MCh, BDS, AYUSH, and Public Health disciplines.

Fellowship Honors Conferred (Provisional):

- Fellowship of Indo-American.Org Health Service Honors (F.I.A.H.S.H): Deepika Balani

- Fellowship of Indo-American.Org Health Research Honors (F.I.A.H.R.H): Sneha Yadav, Jabez David John, Sachpreet Singh, and Deepika Balani

- Fellowship of Indo-American.Org Health Outreach Honors (F.I.A.H.O.H):

Naman Pujeri, Taarika Rastogi, Ridham Nimavat, Jothika Balakrishnan, Aastha Gupta, Sumedha Gupta, and Sanket Balani

These recognitions celebrate impactful contributions in public health, medical research, and outreach.

Professional Poster Presentations: Kanishka Verma, Chirag Bansal, Hemanth J, Divyanshi Gupta, Nandini Gupta, Aadhya Nigam, Vishnu Vardhan Pukkala, Himanshi Dewan, Soumya Jain, Pranathi Tella, Ritvik Baweja, Mansha Batra, Upneet Kaur, Vanshika Pannu, Anshika Gandhi, Hritik Rasikkumar Savla, and Chakankar Shravan Mahesh

Issued by:

NPHRS Secretariat,

Indo-American (AMN) Health and Research Foundation, India Office

CIN: U88900MP2025NPL074566

GSTIN: 23AAICI0114L1ZW

License No.: 163913

www.indo-american.org

indiaoffice@indo-american.org

+91 11 6931 0933

