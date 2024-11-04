NSE logs 57% growth in Q2 net profits, profit margin 62%

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday reported that its consolidated net profits during the July-September quarter was 57 per cent higher year-on-year at Rs 3,137 crore. The net profit margin for the quarter stood at 62 per cent.

The leading exchange's consolidated total income during the quarter was 25 per cent higher at Rs 5,023 crore.

Apart from trading revenue, the revenue from operations was also supported by other revenue lines which mainly includes clearing services, data centre and connectivity charges, listing services, index services and data services, NSE said in a statement.

April-June and July-September quarters combined, the exchange registered a 48 per cent rise in net profits at Rs 5,704 crore.

The consolidated total income during the two quarters combined rose 35 per cent year-on-year to Rs 9,974 crore.

NSE began operations in 1994 and is ranked as the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average daily turnover for equity shares every year since 1995, based on SEBI data.

NSE has been eyeing to list its shares since 2016, but the plans did not go through due to corporate governance issues.

With the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) recently having disposed of proceedings against the stock exchange NSE, and its former officials, in the co-location case, it is seen as the end of the block for the much-awaited Initial Public Offer (IPO) of the leading exchange.

In late 2016, the NSE filed the draft red herring prospectus for its Initial Public Offer (IPO), with the market regulator SEBI, looking to then raise reportedly Rs 10,000 crore.

BSE, which is a competitor of NSE, in 2017 became the first listed stock exchange in India.

