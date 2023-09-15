NuNectar Launches Super Vita: A Junk-Free Health Drink for Kids through a Disruptive Digital Film

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: NuNectar, an emerging brand in the health and wellness industry, is delighted to introduce Super Vita, an innovative and wholesome health drink specially crafted for kids. The brand has launched a disruptive digital film featuring Rakshanda Khan, a popular TV actor and a mom.

It's shocking to learn that children can consume up to 5kg of chemically processed refined sugar in a year, just from so-called health drinks. What’s more, many of these health drinks often contain preservatives and added colours too.

However, parents can now breathe easy as a new startup in town, NuNectar Foods, has the solution.

NuNectar’s Super Vita is a junk-free super health drink for kids brimming with 40 vital nutrients, 3 super grains – Barley, Bajra and Wheat, jaggery and a delicious Swiss Chocolate flavour, Super Vita delivers a delightful taste with uncompromised health. What makes Super Vita truly Junk-Free is that it contains No Refined Sugar, No added Preservatives and No Artificial colours. Therefore, every grain of Super Vita is truly nutritious.

NuNectar is boldly delivering truthful messages to the audience through their unique digital film amidst a landscape dominated by conventional messages from well-established brands. The digital film not only presents the product but also highlights the significance of comprehensive nutrition in a child's life. It underscores NuNectar's dedication to serving as a dependable ally for parents in nurturing their children's health and happiness. It stands out as a unique offering, and the audience has responded exceptionally positively to its message.

Link to the film: www.instagram.com/reel/Cwm-U0APR5B/?igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng==

“Super Vita is probably the only junk-free health drink for kids in India that is power-packed with 40 essential nutrients known to aid muscle and bone growth, bolster immunity and help support brain development. For parents seeking a truly wholesome choice for their children, Super Vita is the go-to health drink. Super Vita is tested by an accredited lab and is reviewed and recommended by professional nutritionists for kids,” says the Founder, Hermann Arora.

In a short while, Super Vita has garnered traction for itself and is currently trending as a popular choice of kids’ health drink on Amazon India. It is also available on the brand’s website along with some exciting offers.

NuNectar Foods, launched earlier this year, is on a mission to redefine nutrition and taste in everyday food products. The company is founded by Hermann Arora, a professional with 15 years of corporate experience who is now a mom-turned-entrepreneur.

